The West Virginia University Personal Rapid Transit system will be closed for passenger service until further notice.
In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, University bus shuttles will replace PRT service during this time. Passengers utilizing bus shuttles will experience fewer touchpoints than when riding the PRT service, which will help limit spread.
Bus shuttles will run Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. They will run on a continuous loop between the Mountainlair, Towers and Mountaineer Station. The last loop will begin at 7 p.m. at Towers each day. The shuttle will complete its route by returning to Towers at 7:30 p.m. to conclude service for the day.
In addition to the PRT’s closure, someMountain Line routes also have adjusted schedules, which have been in place for several days. These changes will remain until further notice.
- Campus PM (Route 1) is not operating.
- The West Run Express (Route 30) bus is ending service at 5:10 p.m. until Friday, March 20, with its last stop being at the West Run Complex. West Run Late Night service will not run on:
o Thursday, March 19;
o Friday, March 20;
o and Saturday, March 21.
West Run Late Night service will resume on Monday, March 22.
- The Blue and Gold (Route 38) bus service is running Monday through Friday from 6:40 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. It will run normal hours on Saturday and Sunday.
- Beechurst Express (Route 39) is not operating.
- Additional service has been added for Grey Line (Route 29) buses running to Pittsburgh through Sunday, March 22. Seats are still available. Reservations can be made at online or by calling 304-296-2869.
Other Mountain Line routes will operate as scheduled. For more information on all Mountain Line routes, call 304-291-7433or visit their website. To track the location of Mountain Line buses, download theirmobile app.
To monitor the status of the PRT’s closure, follow @WVUPRTstatus on Twitter. Notification will also be sent out to students, faculty and staff through Unews and E-News, respectively. For the latest transportation and parking news, follow@WVUparking on Twitter and Facebookand visit our website for more information.