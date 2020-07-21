A staple for getting around campus and Morgantown is on hiatus into the near future.
West Virginia University announced Tuesday that the PRT would be shut down for the duration of the fall semester, likely due to social distancing concerns.
Instead, the University will be adding additional busing around town. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be installed in all buses, and bus riders are required to use face coverings.
More information regarding transportation can be found on WVU's Return to Campus website.