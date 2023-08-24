The Respond, Engage and Climb Higher, or REACH, Center is starting its new program to support underrepresented students, set to launch this fall.
The free program will provide students with access to resources such as peer mentors, success coaching, tutoring and advising services. Students will also have access to school supplies and laptops to check out.
The Center, located in the Center for Learning, Advising and Student Success in the Student Services Center downtown, is in the process of renovating a space for students where they can ask questions, use the workspace, meet mentors and use its amenities such as printers, desktops and laptops.
The REACH program also plans to purchase access codes and textbooks for students to make the transition into college more accessible.
While all students can access the REACH program’s resources, it is geared toward Pell Grant-eligible, first-generation and historically underrepresented students.
“Something the University has noticed over the years has been that some of the historically underrepresented students need a little bit more help sometimes, so we’re trying to focus a little more on some of those students just to get them here and make sure that they’re able to stay and hopefully finish their degrees,” Servando Arredondo, program and case manager at the REACH Center said.
The Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation awarded the REACH program funding for a two-year pilot program.
“This program is a way for them to ideally increase the quality of life and education for those underrepresented students coming to WVU,” Arredondo said.
REACH mentors are other students in a variety of majors, like psychology, counseling and finance, who connect first-generation students with resources on campus.
The Center’s goals for the next two years include working with at least 3,000 students, reaching as many Pell Grant-eligible, first-generation and underrepresented students as they can and increasing retention and persistence rates.
“Our final goal is to build a toolkit for other departments on campus to use whenever they have a student who may be in a similar situation, but as well as building that toolkit for other West Virginia University campuses to use throughout the state,” Arredondo said.
The Center continues to offer resources to students to alleviate financial burdens through its funding.
“We’re in the process of trying to figure out a little bit of our funding right now to see if we can provide emergency financial assistance for students that are in the program,” Arredondo said.
The REACH Center is open throughout the week from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Students interested in accessing this program can sign up on the Student Success website.