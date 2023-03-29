More than a year after many of WVU’s blue light emergency call boxes were reported broken, nearly all are in the process of being repaired, school officials confirmed Monday.
Buzz around the broken blue lights began in October 2021 after The Daily Athenaeum reported that many were missing parts or had discolored lights.
Since then, the blue lights and their role in keeping students safe have been discussed among the campus community.
In August 2022, school officials told The DA that the University may consider discontinuing the emergency call system altogether, citing low usage in previous years.
“We paused on repairing when we saw and shared the data on low usage of the system,” President Gordon Gee said during his State of University address on Monday.
According to Gee, there have been fewer than 10 legitimate calls placed using the system since 2019 and only one in 2022.
However, University Police Chief Sherry St. Clair said that students and parents have been vocal about their concerns over the broken blue lights since school officials confirmed their possible removal from campus, prompting UPD to move forward with repairs.
“There was just different outlets that we’ve had a lot of people just contact us, and I even had parents even this weekend, bringing it up to me when we were doing WVU Decide,” St. Clair said.
Members of WVU’s Student Government Association also expressed unease with the potential phasing out of the emergency call system last semester.
In January, school officials confirmed 13 of the 30 blue lights were still inoperable, citing supply chain issues and a delay in repairs.
However, as of Monday, 21 of the blue lights are operational with parts for eight more on the way, according to St. Clair.
She said six of the broken blue lights are in the process of being repaired to address issues with the discontinued 3G network. Two more are awaiting parts for other maintenance issues.
According to St. Clair, the blue light call box located in Area 2 behind Woodburn Hall requires further investigation before being repaired, as it has power issues from unrelated construction in the area.
“There’s no good way to fix that right now, so we’re gonna look to see what we’re gonna do with that one,” St. Clair said.
St. Clair said the University will continue to encourage students to sign up for the LiveSafe app, which students can use to call 911 or share their location along with other things when they feel unsafe.
In 2022, 22 LiveSafe users used the app to call for help, 276 users provided anonymous tips via chat and 191 provided anonymous tips, according to Gee.
To help encourage students to download the app, the University has added LiveSafe registration tables in Oakland Residence Hall, the Law School and the Mountainlair.
“I do feel the LiveSafe app is extremely reliable and more accessible,” Gee said. “We will continue to review each blue light location, evaluate the need and repair as quickly as parts are available.”