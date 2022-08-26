The WVU John Chambers College is back in business after the official opening of Reynolds Hall.

University officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new facility Friday, welcoming donors Bob and Laura Reynolds.

“Generations of Mountaineers will walk through this building and see business happening all around them,” Bob Reynolds said after the ribbon cutting. “They’ll learn to build, make a mistake or two and become better for it.”

Construction for the new seven-story building, located on Beechurst Avenue in Morgantown, began after the demolition of Stansbury Hall in 2019. Now, it's welcoming hundreds of students a day on campus.

Bob Reynolds said the collaborative space for students is the most exciting aspect of the new building.

The facility will hold a variety of learning environments, including labs, study rooms, a real-time stock ticker and a “social stairwell” modeled after Google headquarters.

For example, the Wehrle Global Supply Chain Lab and Roll Capital Markets Lab will focus on social media, marketing, data analytics and cybersecurity. In those labs, faculty will work with students in using a variety of new technologies for projects and research.

A fitness center, green space and dining options are also available.

WVU President E. Gordon Gee noted the building’s resources for students, giving special thanks to the Reynolds family.

“Its labs and learning tools will also forge new synergies between industry and academia, creating engagement opportunities for our students that lead to internships and job placement,” said Gee.“Bob Reynolds has always been a driving force for innovation in the mutual fund industry, and it is fitting that he and his wife Laura have brought such a catalyst for innovation to life on our campus."

Bob and Laura Reynolds got involved with the Reynolds Hall project five years ago after announcing a $10 million donation to John Chambers College. Bob Reynolds, a Clarksburg native, is known for building the industry’s biggest 401(k) business at his former employer, Fidelity Investments.

When asked about his anticipation for the new building, Bob Reynold’s noted the practical location of the structure, which he said “exceeded any expectations” the couple first had when starting on the project.

“This location was extremely attractive because the University hasn't taken advantage of the river, which, if you know, real estate waterfront is where everyone wants to be,” Bob Reynolds said. “So I think all that together, excited us. I think, to see the vision come to fruition is a pretty, pretty emotional day for us and exciting.”