The University’s “Say it Loud” virtual WVUxTED event will feature four speakers who will discuss identity, social change, mental health and honesty at 9 a.m. on Oct. 17 via Zoom.
The speakers will include Raimah Hossain, Nicole Russell, Kassie Colón and Christina Fattore, and will be hosted by the Reed College of Media's Director of Student Careers and Opportunities, Eric Minor, and Executive Director of Communications for University Relations at WVU, April Kaull.
“I am ecstatic to announce our new event date and continue the opportunity of starting conversations on our campus and in our community,” said Allie Satterfield, TEDxWVU chair, in a press release. “TEDxWVU provides speakers a space to share their ideas, while providing listeners from all around a chance to be challenged and brought together to highlight our similarities while celebrating our differences.”
Hossain, a junior biomedical engineering student at WVU from Morgantown, will share her experience as a first-generation American and the struggle in finding her cultural and social identity.
Fattore, associate professor of political science, will discuss maintaining authenticity both online and in real life.
The event will also showcase Russell, the author of “Everything a Band-Aid Can’t Fix,” a self-help book for teens and young adults. Her focus will be on mental health, the importance of words and communication.
Lastly, Colón, founder of La Resolana, will talk about making room for social change and ensuring students have a voice to challenge the current state of social and political issues. Colón’s initiative is responsible for distributing culturally representative literature to students in K-12.
A Q&A session will also occur after the speakers share their stories.
TED is a nonprofit organization that aims to share stories from all kinds of speakers in 18 minutes or less. TEDx is a program of self-organized, local events that provide a platform for people to spread ideas, with the x being an independently organized TED event.
Tickets are not required. Those who wish to attend the event are asked to register online.