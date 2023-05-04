An expected 4,500 graduates will walk for graduation at the WVU Coliseum and Canady Creative Arts Center during WVU's 2023 Commencement Weekend, Friday, May 12, through Sunday, May 14.
Tickets will not be required to attend commencement services as either as a graduate or guest. Ceremonies will also be livestreamed for friends and family unable to attend in person.
Here's the schedule with links to each school/college's livestream:
Friday, May 12
Reed College of Media
- 9:00 a.m., Coliseum
- Watch the Reed ceremony at https://youtube.com/live/vJgYpq09orM?feature=share
College of Law
- 9:30 a.m., Canady Creative Arts Center
- Watch the Law ceremony at https://youtube.com/live/S_psOC0lEEs?feature=share
School of Medicine Professional and Undergraduate Programs
- 12:00 p.m., Coliseum
- Watch the School of Medicine Professional ceremony at https://youtube.com/live/KcEfcUONqQI?feature=share
College of Creative Arts
- 12:30 p.m., Canady Creative Arts Center
- Watch the Creative Arts ceremony at https://youtube.com/live/-hOFewXvy60?feature=share
Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources
- 3:30 p.m., Coliseum
- Watch the Statler ceremony at https://youtube.com/live/k8eSdhYRV0Q?feature=share
School of Public Health
- 4:00 p.m., Canady Creative Arts Center
- Watch the School of Public Health ceremony at https://youtube.com/live/AnmNWBSvJOk?feature=share
School of Medicine MD, PhD, Masters (Biomedical Sciences, Health Sciences and Clinical and Translational Science)
- 7:00 p.m., Canady Creative Arts Center
- Watch the School of Medicine ceremony at https://youtube.com/live/np5QjCxB7gE?feature=share
Saturday, May 13
College of Applied Human Sciences
- 9:00 a.m., Coliseum
- Watch the Applied Human Services ceremony at https://youtube.com/live/1oUEzBqy7jM?feature=share'
School of Dentistry
9:30 a.m., Canady Creative Arts Center
Watch the Dentistry ceremony at https://youtube.com/live/HT2MnwlTHzA?feature=share
Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design
- 12:30 p.m., Coliseum
- Watch the Davis ceremony at https://youtube.com/live/P1Vuh1DSAfc?feature=share
School of Pharmacy
1:00 p.m., Canady Creative Arts Center
Watch the Pharmacy ceremony at https://youtube.com/live/5Luo8Kj_XQ0?feature=share
School of Nursing
- 4:30 p.m., Canady Creative Arts Center
- Watch the Nursing ceremony at https://youtube.com/live/BK2nSAy14BI?feature=share
John Chambers College of Business and Economics
- 4:00 p.m., Coliseum
- Watch the Chambers ceremony at https://youtube.com/live/1quElorFmrc?feature=share
Sunday, May 14
Eberly College of Arts and Sciences
- 11:00 a.m., Coliseum
- Watch the Eberly ceremony at https://youtube.com/live/MStspd9Re9o?feature=share