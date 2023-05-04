December graduation ceremony

Students graduate during a December commencement ceremony on Dec. 17, 2022, at the Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

 Photo courtesy WVU/Matt Sunday

An expected 4,500 graduates will walk for graduation at the WVU Coliseum and Canady Creative Arts Center during WVU's 2023 Commencement Weekend, Friday, May 12, through Sunday, May 14. 

Tickets will not be required to attend commencement services as either as a graduate or guest. Ceremonies will also be livestreamed for friends and family unable to attend in person.

Here's the schedule with links to each school/college's livestream:

Friday, May 12

Reed College of Media

College of Law 

School of Medicine Professional and Undergraduate Programs 

College of Creative Arts

Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources 

School of Public Health

School of Medicine MD, PhD, Masters (Biomedical Sciences, Health Sciences and Clinical and Translational Science)

Saturday, May 13

College of Applied Human Sciences

School of Dentistry 

9:30 a.m., Canady Creative Arts Center

Watch the Dentistry ceremony at https://youtube.com/live/HT2MnwlTHzA?feature=share

Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design

School of Pharmacy 

1:00 p.m., Canady Creative Arts Center

Watch the Pharmacy ceremony at https://youtube.com/live/5Luo8Kj_XQ0?feature=share

School of Nursing

John Chambers College of Business and Economics

Sunday, May 14

Eberly College of Arts and Sciences