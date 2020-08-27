A kitchen fire in Seneca Hall on Wednesday night caused by students attempting to fry pickles has resulted in the temporary relocation of several students.
WVU spokesperson April Kaull said the sprinkler system that was triggered caused water damage down to the main level of the building. Because of the damage, nine students have had to move into Lincoln Hall and five additional students are staying with close friends and family.
According to the incident report, the fire occurred on the eighth floor of the residence hall and no one was injured. No fire damage to surrounding rooms was found.
Damages are currently being assessed, and the extent of repairs needed is not currently known.