This month, the Student Government Association unanimously passed a resolution asking for state funds to establish a new campus mental health initiative.
Mountaineer Resilience Project will promote mental health awareness and resources for students at West Virginia University, if funded.
“We’re asking Governor Justice to appropriate CARES money,” said SGA Sen. Azeem Khan, author of the resolution, using the abbreviation for federal COVID-19 relief funds. “We’re asking him to use a portion of that funding to fund mental health initiatives here on campus.”
West Virginia was originally granted $1.25 billion from the CARES Act, which was passed by the U.S. Congress and signed into law on March 27, 2020.
The state has over $166 million leftover from the CARES Act, according to West Virginia State Auditor John B. McCuskey.
Over the past couple of months, SGA has witnessed the impact COVID-19 has on students' mental health and Khan said the student body feels neglected by the University when it comes to mental health.
“We had a town hall right before we all left for the summer about mental health. So I think it kind of started this, where all of us saw how important this was through that town hall, and also just talking to our classmates,” said Khan. “It was kind of we were all motivated to take this on and do something to help students.”
SGA is currently talking with administrators and different mental health experts across campus about the Mountaineer Resilience Project.
Khan also said they plan to meet with Gov. Justice to discuss the project. SGA plans on interacting with students to see how funds from the project should be spent on mental health resources.
Should Gov. Justice appropriate the funds for the project, the SGA asks WVU administrators to consult with students as to how to spend the money.
The resolution has been sent to over a dozen state officials and WVU administrators.
Along with the Mountaineer Resilience Project resolution, SGA passed the Suicide Prevention Awareness Campaign, which is aimed at promoting suicide prevention awareness on campus.
According to a 2018 study published by researchers at Harvard Medical School, “the college years are a time of increased risk of stressful events and a wide range of accompanying mental health challenges, including the risk of suicide.”
Among those surveyed across 100 different universities, one in five college students said they had thoughts about suicide and one in four students reported being diagnosed with or treated for a mental health disorder in the prior year.
The researchers also found that sexual minorities showed highers rates of mental health disorders and suicidality or self-injury.
SGA will continue to prioritize expanding mental health awareness and resources throughout campus, including future mental health town hall meetings.
“I think it's important that we try to get the resources so that every single person has the help that they need when it comes to their mental health,” Khan said.