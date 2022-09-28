As the lunch rush packed into the Mountainlair Monday, students were met with an intriguing challenge: The annual Mountaineer Week Beard Growing Contest.
The Beard Growing Contest is one of the more popular events during Mountaineer Week, an annual celebration of Appalachian heritage and culture. The week-long celebration takes place in November and includes multiple student contests, an arts and crafts fair and a quilt show.
The preliminary stage of the contest kicked off yesterday as male students lined up to participate on a stage erected in front of Chick-fil-a and Panda Express.
The rules of the contest are simple: all contestants were provided with a razor and a can of shaving cream to clean-shave their face. Before and after pictures were taken of all contestants for comparison when the contest ends during the judging ceremony in November.
Kristie Stewart-Gale, the marketing and advertising manager for WVU Arts and Entertainment, is in charge of the unit that produces Mountaineer Week. She said it was important to begin the process early for better results later.
“Mountaineer Week is not until November, but we have to start the beard growing now to actually give our contestants enough time to grow their beards,” Stewart-Gale said.
Stewart-Gale also spoke on the history of the contest, announcing that this year marks the 75th anniversary of Mountaineer Week.
“Mountaineer Week is celebrating its 75th anniversary. We’ve been celebrating Appalachian culture for 75 years,” Stewart-Gale said.
Before the pandemic, Stewart-Gale said they were able to gather up to 25 contestants each year. However, the pandemic has caused a lower number of involvement in years since.
“We’re actually up to 15 this year, which is an improvement coming out of COVID,” Stewart-Gale said, adding that this is the highest number since the pandemic struck.
Mary Roush, the Mountaineer Mascot, encouraged students to participate in the contest for a chance to compete for the $100 prize.
Roush also poked fun at her lack of a beard while scouting the crowd for participants.
“This year, the Mountaineer is an example of a before picture, not an after picture,” Roush said.
One contestant was Kyle Rochau, a graduate student focusing in Coaching and Teaching Studies. Rochau said he was inclined to participate so he could test his beard-growing skills.
“I was looking for a change and this was perfect timing…I'm fond of beards, but my girlfriend doesn’t like a clean shaven face, so she’s quite upset right now,” Rochau said.
Rochau said he has a few strategies coming into the contest.
“I’m just going to pray to the beard gods and hopefully I wash my face and use the beard oil I have, and maybe that will give me the edge.”
Judging for the competition will take place on Nov. 7, on the stairs of the Mountainlair food court. The contestants will be lined up and judges will compare their photos from the shaving event to the state of their beards then.
The grand-prize winner will receive $100 with the second place winner taking home $75 and the third place winner receiving $50.
Mountaineer Week will take place from Nov. 7-13 across campus. To learn more about other events, visit mountaineerweek.wvu.edu.