West Virginia University’s new food pantry, The Snack Rack, an extension of The Rack, officially opened last week at the Student Recreation Center, making it the first on Evansdale.
The University now has two food pantries on its Morgantown campuses, with the other located downtown on the ground level of Morgan House.
However, according to Sydni Vega, program assistant for WVU’s Student Engagement and Leadership, The Snack Rack is not a fully functioning pantry like its counterpart downtown.
“The offerings are less at the Snack Rack than they are at The Rack student food pantry downtown,” she said.
The Rack receives most of its food from the Mountaineer Food Bank, a traveling food pantry that serves people across West Virginia. Additionally, The Rack has an Amazon wishlist and a monetary donation portal.
“We [The Rack] have perishable and non-perishable goods that students are able to come and get as well as snacks while The Snack Rack is solely snacks and some wellness items,” Vega said.
The wellness items are provided in partnership with WELLWVU and include texture stickers, self-care calendars, earplugs and herbal tea.
Another difference between The Rack downtown and The Snack Rack on Evansdale is that The Rack offers fresh food on Monday between 11 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., which allows each student to take up to five produce items.
According to Vega, there was a lot of curiosity when The Snack Rack opened surrounding the services that both it and The Rack provides.
“There’s no financial requirements or criteria they need to meet to utilize the service so all students are welcome to utilize the pantry and The Snack Rack as long as they are enrolled in at least one course at WVU,” Vega said.
Upon entering the Rec Center, students can walk up to the window counter at The Snack Rack and be assisted by workers and volunteers. There is a display that shows everything that is available to students.
Before going to The Rack or The Snack Rack, students must complete an online student intake form found on WVU Engage, which requires students to be signed into their WVU account.
Students must also have the WVU Engage Event Pass open on their phone to scan their profile barcode which verifies that they are an active student.
Gina Wood, WVU extension specialist, works to provide nutrition education and obesity prevention outreach to low income families across West Virginia and believes college students are often forgotten when considering food-insecure populations.
“I think we don’t often think about college students being a hungry population or a nutrition-insecure population,” Wood said. “There may be a stigma around accessing charitable food systems for college students. The campus, the University and the students could do a lot to reduce that stigma.”
The Rack provides resources on their social media to explain how students who volunteer and donate to food pantries can help other students who are struggling with food insecurity meet their basic needs.
According to The Rack’s Instagram, the donation event called "Stack The Rack Challenge" is a way to encourage student organizations to donate food to The Rack. For the month of October, the top three student organizations that donate the most food will win grants for their organization.
Some regular events include a monthly bingo game that rewards three students a $50 grocery trip to Kroger, while others include cooking tutorials over Zoom every other Monday.
The Rack also promotes the student pantries on social media in order to share its inclusive values.
“We just want to let everyone know that we are a service that provides free food to all students on campus,” Vega said. “We encourage anyone who follows us on social media to post recipes or share recipes with us.”
The Rack’s Instagram, @wvu_therack, posts recipes that students can follow to make their own meals using items they picked up at the pantry.
“I’m just happy to be able to provide students some comfort during times when they find themselves needing some extra support or they just need something more convenient than driving to a grocery store when they already have such a busy schedule,” Vega said.