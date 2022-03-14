West Virginia University has agreed to raise the minimum stipend for graduate workers by $1,500.
School administrators met with members of the Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) on March 7 to discuss a request for increased wages.
GPSS requested that the minimum stipend for graduate research and teaching assistants be increased in a letter to administrators this past month.
Provost Maryanne Reed said her office had been considering raising the minimum stipend since before the circulation of the letter. She said the University will raise the minimum stipend for all enrolled graduate workers from $13,500 to $15,000 over the course of two years, starting in fall 2022.
The decision will only affect the minimum stipend and is not intended to raise all graduate worker wages. Any further raises of stipends above the minimum or grants would happen at a departmental level, according to Reed.
She said administrators would only encourage departments and colleges to raise wages if they have the resources to do so.
“There are not a lot of resources to put towards many things,” she said. “And it’s not that we don’t value the contributions of graduate students, but we just have limited resources to work with.”
In the meeting, administrators said they also plan to increase transparency in student fees but will not allow students to opt out of paying these payments, one of the suggestions raised in the letter from the GPSS.
Reed said that while students should know what their money is going towards, these fees are an essential part of operational costs for the Unviersity.
“We started with what we thought was where we needed to begin, which was to raise the stipends up to what we would say would be a more competitive level,” Reed said in a meeting with GPSS. “So that’s a commitment we’re making.”
Emily Rice, vice president of GPSS, said that mental health plays a role in the productivity of graduate workers, and it is directly impacted by having unlivable stipends. She said many of them do not have the time or the money to take a break from their work.
“We can’t afford to step away for a couple days, or even get away from Morgantown, because it’s too expensive, because we are too busy just trying to survive,” she said.
Rice said a common worry among graduate workers is their ability to afford basic necessities like groceries, which are driving many graduates to student food pantries on campus.
“We recognize that research and scholarship and the success of undergrads isn't just a one person thing, it’s a community of people, and grad students are a significant contribution to that community,” she said. “Right now, we’re all here because we want our degree and we care about our research, but at the end of the day, passion doesn’t pay the bills.”
Reed said that the University is going through an academic transformation process that will take time but could be used to identify savings that might help support graduate education in the future.
“That is an effort to identify efficiencies, cost savings, that we can then apply to areas of growth and opportunity, and so graduate education is very important to us,” Reed said.
Reed says that she will be looking into other concerns GPSS brought up, including restrictions for some graduate workers that prevent them from getting a second job if their hours or wages are not high enough. Further, her office will also be exploring tuition waivers or reimbursements for graduate students with university tuition waivers.
Rice said that some ways the university could address mental health concerns is by dividing the work for overloaded therapists with a high turnover rate by creating a separate wellness service just for graduate students.
“We are here to stand for our fellow graduate students, regardless of level, and we want to make sure that things are fair and that the grad students have the support that they need,” Rice said.
School administrators plan to meet with GPSS in late April or May to address additional concerns as the Provost’s Office gathers more information.