WVU’s engineering programs are being recognized on a national level.
The National Science Foundation recently ranked the University’s engineering school among the top 100 programs of its kind in the annual Higher Education Research and Development survey for the 2021 fiscal year.
The Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources was ranked 94th among 413 institutions across the nation, classifying it as part of the top 23% of engineering programs in the country in research expenditures.
Seven of the college’s disciplines ranked in the top 100 as well, including mechanical engineering (41), industrial engineering (39), chemical engineering (39), materials science (69), civil engineering (97), aerospace engineering (84) and other engineering (73).
According to a University press release, Startler’s research spending accounted for 22% of total research expenditures at the University in 2021, totaling around $42.4 million.
This ranking was part of the NSF’s latest Higher Education Research and Development Survey, a report that offers information on research and development expenditures at colleges and universities across the nation and serves as an annual census of institutions that spent a minimum of $150,000 in separately accounted for research and development efforts during the fiscal year, according to the survey’s description.
All eligible universities and colleges are surveyed.
The survey examines a number of variables, including but not limited to research and development expenditures by field and source of funds, headcounts and full-time equivalents of research and development personnel functions, institutional characteristics and expenditures by type of research and development.
“It is very exciting to see our research portfolio growing and diversifying,” said Pedro Mago, Glen H. Hiner Dean of the Statler College, in a press release. “Our outstanding and talented faculty, researchers, and students are developing new technologies, solving problems that benefit humanity today, and creating a prosperous future. I am extremely proud of all the exceptional work of our faculty, staff and students, and I am confident that with their hard work and dedication, the research profile of our college will continue to move to new levels of excellence.”
Other programs at WVU ranked among the top 100 in their categories, including but not limited to agricultural science and natural resources and conservation (47), health sciences (82) and physics (93).
According to the University, the NSF R&D survey plays a role in whether an institution is classified as R1 or not, a title that WVU currently holds.