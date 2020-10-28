Student activists across campus are preparing for the 2020 election with excitement, fear and a sense of duty.
Beshay Sakla, president of the WVU chapter of College Democrats, voted for Joe Biden, his first time voting for a presidential candidate.
“It was honestly such a crazy feeling,” said Sakla, a senior journalism student. “For the last four years, I’ve been so critical of Donald Trump, and it feels so good to actually do something about it.”
While the presidential election at the top of the ticket drives turnout, student activists emphasize the importance of down-ballot state and local races.
“I care more about state politics than I do national politics, simply because I think that state politics is what affects your daily life the most,” said Nathaniel Burdette, senior political science student and president of the WVU chapter of College Republicans.
College Democrats and Republicans have held regular meetings this semester to talk about current events and meet with a variety of candidates. Some members of the clubs have been phone banking for local candidates as well doing some in-person canvassing.
Burdette became involved with campaigns in high school. After voting in the June primary, he was so excited that he wore the “I voted” sticker all day long. This November, Burdette said he plans to travel home on Election Day to vote in-person.
“I spend a lot of time reading, learning about politics,” he said. “To be able to go and cast a ballot and make my voice heard is important to me. And I think it’s important for everybody to do that.”
Hawa Diawara, a local activist and freshman economics student, said she’s scared for the results of the election, but is trying to stay hopeful. She voted by mail and said her voting experience wasn’t what she expected.
“I thought it was going to be a happy moment for me,” she said. “Now I just feel like it is for real an obligation for me to vote. It is something that I have to do.”
After seeing threats to the rights of LGBTQ+, minority and immigrant communities over the last four years under the Trump administration, Diawara said this election feels consequential.
“We know voting is more important than it has ever been,” she said.
Corinne Connor, a conservative activist and senior political science student, said she wishes she had better options for president, but will still vote because she feels it’s her duty. She said politics can feel like winners and losers, but little will be different regardless of who wins.
“No matter who wins... there’s not going to be a huge change,” Connor said. “The policy process done right takes time, and I think that’s deliberate and good. I don’t think overnight, if Donald Trump is elected, the world is going to catch on fire. And I don't think the world is going to catch on fire if Joe Biden wins.”
For student activists, the work doesn’t stop when the polls close.
“Whether Trump is re-elected or whether Joe Biden is elected, I think there is still work to be done,” Sakla said. “Things are going to change if we win this election and keep the heat on politicians so they understand the people that sent them there.”