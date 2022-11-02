More than a dozen WVU students were escorted off the PRT on Wednesday afternoon following a technical issue, according to school officials.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., the group of students was escorted off the tracks at the Beechurst Station downtown, said Shauna Johnson, director of news communications for University Relations.
Sophomore Brian Collins was one of the students told to exit the PRT after his vehicle came to a sudden halt.
“All I can tell you is that we were moving, and it felt like the brakes locked,” he said. “So, it was a very sudden stop.”
Collins said a maintenance worker approached the PRT car and instructed the students to walk back to the Beechurst platform. Johnson said they students walked roughly 100 yards.
In an unrelated incident, Johnson said PRT cars were down Wednesday due to an electrical issue at Engineering Station.
She said the issue is currently being addressed, but PRT vehicles won't make stops at Engineering again until tomorrow.
According to Johnson, the "PRT reliability" has been 98.5% this semester.
Lara Bonatesta contributed reporting.