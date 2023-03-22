About 60,000 people can fit in the seats at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Now, imagine that many people suddenly losing their lives to an uncontrollable natural disaster.
This was the analogy Ugur Kale, a professor of instructional design and technology at West Virginia University, gave at the candlelight vigil hosted by the Turkish Student Association Wednesday night to describe the impact of the Feb. 6 earthquakes.
“Now the numbers are just numbers, and when we hear about it, they don’t make sense until we visualize it. And that’s when it’s kind of easy to see the reality that’s hard to digest,” Kale said.
The event, led by TSA President Mustafa Suner, was held in honor of Turkish and Syrian victims.
A table, adorned with the Turkish flag and several candles, was placed at the head of Woodburn Circle, just under the clock tower.
Kale was one of a few speakers, some students and some faculty, who stood at this table and shared their thoughts or read poetry to show their respect.
He said that images in the news — people crying, getting rescued, buildings collapsing — are just images to people who do not live in that region, and they may feel bad about it at first, but then forget as life goes on.
Kale said it is important for everyone to remember these disasters when they happen and to raise awareness to prevent this scale of devastation in the future.
“What happened in Turkey and Syria is not just a natural disaster,” he said. “It’s a man-made disaster, also. It’s man-made because of negligence, because of ignorance. Because we forget.”
Assistant Professor Mehmet Ӧztan said there is a deep ancestral connection to the region that is felt beyond the country’s borders.
“Regardless of losing anyone that you personally know, anyone from our families or friends, I think we’re deeply impacted and saddened at the fact that this, it didn’t have to be like this,” he said.
Ӧztan mentioned that the region alone has made significant contributions to human civilization through writing, religion and crops.
Still, this region experiences tens of thousands of earthquakes every year.
“I think the people who died shouldn’t have died for no reason. And they give us a mission to not forget what happened and tell the story of these people for future generations,” Ӧztan said.
Victor Valencia, a senior graduate student at WVU, shared a poem titled “From the Rubble” with the crowd as they held up their candles and phone flashlights in remembrance.
“In this darkest hour, we find within us the power, the strength to stand together, to support and love one another,” the poem read.
When the poem was finished, Suner called on the audience to share their thoughts.
One crowd member, Multicultural Coordinator for the Carruth Center Laith Alabbad, claimed the microphone.
He reminded the audience that it is not shameful to feel traumatized by secondhand events, and it especially is not shameful to seek help.
“We have spaces for international students to gather as a group and talk, and we have international counselors that can maybe identify with some of the struggles of this being far away while witnessing a tragedy that you can’t really do much about,” he said.
The vigil ended with Suner noting the efforts of TSA in raising $3,000, an act that was doubled by WVU alumni, to help earthquake victims. He said the group has future fundraising events planned, but there is more that needs to be done for the people of the region.
“Let us also pledge to do our part in helping prevent future disasters, to look towards the world back home … and if you withstand the force of nations, and then we can prioritize the safety and well-being of the people.”
TSA will hold an earring sale in the Mountainlair Friday to fundraise for earthquake victims.