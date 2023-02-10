Friends, family and fellow members of the WVU community gathered at the Oglebay Plaza on Friday for a ceremonial bell ringing in remembrance of students Denny Vincent Ayres and Carson Tanner Getz.
Ayres, a junior aerospace engineering major from Pittsburgh, died Dec. 22, and Getz, a freshman Exploratory Pathway student from Lancaster, Pennsylvania., died Nov. 6 of last year.
The semi-annual ceremony is coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Omega Phi, a national service fraternity. WVU has held ceremonial bell ringings regularly for the past two decades in memoriam of students who have passed.
Dylan Sanders, a member of Alpha Omega Phi, has had the honor of ringing the bell for two years.
“I know that this memorial service cannot make up for your loss and your grief; however, please allow us to serve you and your families today as we honor your loved one the best way we can, the Mountaineer way,” Sanders said.
A moment of silence was held after the USS West Virginia bell was rung. Friends and family of the deceased were then invited up to the podium to speak about their loved ones.
Both families received a certificate from President E. Gordon Gee, Dean of Students Corey Farris and Assistant Dean and Executive Director of Campus and Community Life Carrie Showalter.
The certificates honor the students and their contribution to WVU which reads, “in good standing, pursued their academic dreams, made a difference in our campus and community, and will forever be a Mountaineer.”
“I know that Carson and Danny are part of the fabric of this campus and will live in your hearts and through your memories of your time together,” Showalter said. “They will be greatly missed and they have made West Virginia University a better place by their presence on campus. They will always be part of the Mountaineer family.”