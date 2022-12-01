Dozens of students flood social media sites like Facebook before each game day to sell the tickets they obtained from WVU’s free ticketing system for students.
But, there’s a catch.
This semester alone, at least 26 students have been reprimanded for breaking the University’s student ticket policy.
Each year, the student ticket system has 12,500 tickets allotted for each home football game.
These free student tickets for basketball and football games are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
If ticket requests exceed 12,500, the system automatically enters all requests into a randomized lottery for distribution that gives students — who have gained loyalty points for attending previous games — a higher chance of receiving tickets.
The lottery also accounts for class standing, prioritizing upperclassmen, according to Shauna Johnson, director of news communications.
For games that do not exceed or reach the number of allotted tickets, all students that submit requests are granted tickets.
“For high-profile games, we will see the request number hit 12,500 and trigger a lottery, for other games the ticket number will be closer to the 10,000 mark,” Johnson said in an email.
However, selling these tickets on social media could come at a cost for students.
According to Jill Gibson, director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, students who violate the ticketing policy receive a two-game suspension from the student ticketing system.
Gibson said that reprimanded students are not banned from those two games entirely; however, they will not be eligible to receive a student ticket from the system for said games.
“We actually work with Athletics so that those tickets are electronically cut off,” Gibson said.
Students are prohibited from selling these tickets and can possibly face punishments, according to section 6.2 of the Campus Code of Conduct.
“For purposes of this subsection only, “misconduct” means failing to follow event or venue rules or guidelines or interfering in any way with the athletic event, concert, or other event,” the Campus Code reads.
Although it doesn’t directly discuss the sale of student tickets, it still prohibits the behavior in both the Football Ticket Policy and the Basketball Distribution Policy.
According to section 4.1.1 of the Football Ticket Policy, “Student tickets are non-transferable. Students cannot buy, sell, or transfer student tickets to other students, non-students, or any other person.”
The document says that this is to prohibit the scalping of student tickets.
The policy also says, in section 8.1, that violations including but not limited to “the sale or attempted sale of student tickets,” “the duplication, replication, or alteration of student tickets” and “the presentation of a false, duplicated, replicated or altered WVU Student ID, or the WVU Student ID of another student at the student entry gate or elsewhere in Milan Puskar Stadium” will result in referrals to the Student Affairs Judicial Office and could face other penalties.
The Basketball Distribution Policy outlines the same set of rules.
The Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities reprimanded nine students after the home football game against TCU on Oct. 29 for these types of violations. Five students were also reprimanded after the Nov. 12 home game against Oklahoma.
Gibson said that most reports of these violations are sent by Athletics, but that occasionally they receive reports from other students or members of the community that noticed violations on social media.
“A lot of times it is just from Athletics, where someone tries to use a ticket, but it’s not theirs,” she said.
The Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities doesn’t have anyone monitoring student posts either, so any report of a social media sale is sent by a different party.
Although these students face a two-game suspension, Gibson added that these violations do not get put on the reprimanded student’s conduct history.
That being said, Gibson also said that they rarely, if ever, have repeat offenders of this violation type.
The Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities is starting to see a similar trend as basketball season gets started, punishing five students after WVU’s men’s team played Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 7 and seven after the game against Morehead State on Nov. 15.