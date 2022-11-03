For years, West Virginia University has enforced a requirement for first-year students to live on campus with few exceptions.
However, starting next fall, students who do not abide by the policy may see an extra charge on their bill.
Beginning in fall 2023, first-year students and first-year transfer students who do not file for an exemption in the housing portal will be charged a standard double-room fee to their account.
According to the Housing and Residence Life website, as of the 2022-23 academic year, the range of a double room is anywhere from $3,178 and $4,432.
Eric O'Hara, associate director of WVU Housing Operations, said that the new policy is for students who do not follow the first-year live on requirement.
“This year was changed as students don’t abide by the policy, then we would assess charges when they go on students’ accounts in July,” O'Hara said. “Our hope is that nobody's in that situation and that everybody applies early or goes through the exemption process to be considered. That way nobody will have any charges posted on their accounts.”
Carlee Milik, an alum of WVU who graduated in May of 2022, commuted to campus all four years of her undergraduate education. She is from Morgantown and said the cost of the residence halls influenced her decision to commute.
“Money was the biggest thing,” Milik said. “I think my tuition without staying on campus was like $700, and if I had lived in the dorms, it would have been like $10,000.”
Milik said that it took her about 15 minutes to commute downtown and 25 minutes to Evansdale.
There are several factors in determining whether a first-year student is eligible for a housing exemption.
Students who reside or can prove residency in a list of surrounding counties in West Virginia or Pennsylvania are eligible for an exemption, a change from the previous requirement of living within a 50-mile radius.
Qualifying counties include Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor and Wetzel in West Virginia as well as Fayette and Greene counties in Pennsylvania.
“We moved away from a 50-mile radius, which was confusing for students and families because they were asking, ‘Fifty miles from what? Which building,’” O'Hara said.
Students may still apply for an exemption if they do not reside in the listed counties and will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
Students requiring special exemptions due to medical reasons must go through the Office of Accessibility Services.
“There is a process where students can submit documentation and submit a request to be considered for an exemption from the first year live on requirement and that exemption is considered by the housing review committee. And students, if they were denied by the committee, would also have the ability to appeal that decision to the executive director of housing,” O'Hara said.
According to the housing website, first-year transfer students at WVU must have at least 24 transferable credit hours that were not earned in high school or which fall under a specific set of requirements to qualify for a housing exemption.
“Students that are married, custodial parents of child and military veterans with one year of consecutive active-duty military service (not to include basic training and military occupational specialty training),” may also qualify for an exemption, according to the housing website.
Upon filling out the application in the housing portal, students will be asked if they are seeking an exemption from the first-year live on requirement. All students wishing to be exempt must fill out the entire housing application in addition to the exemption form.
“If they say ‘yes,’ it’s going to check to see if they meet any of those automatic exemptions such as commuter status, if they live in a contiguous county or it’s going to check their age as well,” O'Hara said.
Non-traditional students, or students age 21 or older, are not required to live in residence halls.
“We’ve always wanted students to fully engage in that mountaineer experience and live in the residence halls,” O'Hara said. “We’re always seeking feedback from students and families. We want to make this policy work for students and we want it to be in the best interest of the students as well.”