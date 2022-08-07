The Daily Athenaeum, West Virginia University’s student-run newspaper, received 11 honors by the West Virginia Press Association at the organization’s convention on Saturday.
Honors were awarded for stories, multimedia elements, overall issues and advertisements.
“These stories highlight dining hall staffing, unique WVU programs, athlete endorsement deals, the contentious campus debate over vaccine mandates and the Morgantown community,” said former DA editor-in-chief Duncan Slade. “I am proud of the entire DA staff and all of their hard work over the last year. Whether or not it is recognized, they did vital work that made WVU a better place and a stronger community.”
The following awards were presented to the editorial and advertising departments:
Editorial
First Place, Best business, economic or labor reporting: “There are way fewer student workers this year, WVU data shows,” Camren Gandee
First Place, Best sports news and feature reporting: “How WVU football players get paid to endorse biscuits, law firms and Little General,” Charles Montgomery
First Place, Best video: “Local farmer rebounds from pandemic setback,” The DA news staff
Second Place, Best news feature: “Cannabis is more than recreation in this WVU program,” Jules Ogden
Second Place, Best single issue: Dec. 2, 2021, The DA newsroom
Second Place, Sports photography: WV baseball team looks on, Tiffany Vannoy
Third Place, Best illustration, cartoon or graphic: The two-month battle for a vaccine mandate, Annika Godwin
Advertising
Second Place, Best online motion ad: We’re moving our print day to Wednesdays, Megan Rinker
Third Place, Best classified section: The DA classified page 11-11-21, Jami Christopher
Third Place, Best color ad, quarter page or less: Full Throttle, Advertising production staff
Third Place, Best newspaper promotional campaign: WVU Student Media, Megan Rinker
The DA submits entries in Division 2 for WVPA Awards.