The Daily Athenaeum, West Virginia University’s student-run newspaper, received 6 honors by the West Virginia Press Association at the organization’s convention on Saturday.
Honors were awarded for stories, multimedia elements, overall issues and advertisements published in 2022.
“It’s an honor for the Daily Athenaeum’s coverage to be recognized statewide,” said former DA editor-in-chief Trenton Straight. “Our reporting on poor conditions in campus dining halls not only educated students and parents, but it also led to change on an institutional level. This award signifies that independent student journalism continues to serve college campuses and their respective communities.”
The following awards were presented to the editorial and advertising departments:
Editorial
- First Place, Best in-depth or investigative reporting: “Sodexo-run WVU dining halls repeatedly violated health code standards,” Duncan Slade, Jules Ogden and Trenton Straight
- Second Place, Best photographer/videographer: The DA TikTok account, Dylan Gay
- Second Place, Best sports special edition: Fall 2022 Football Preview, The DA staff
- Third Place, News photography: “Morgantown High students walk out in protest of pride flag ban,” Trenton Straight
Advertising
First Place, Best special edition: 2022 Valentine’s Day edition, DA advertising staff
Second Place, Best special section-Sports: Fall 2022 Football Preview, DA advertising staff
The DA submits entries in Division 2 for WVPA Awards.