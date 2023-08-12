The Daily Athenaeum building, located at 284 Prospect Street.

 Duncan Slade

The Daily Athenaeum, West Virginia University’s student-run newspaper, received 6 honors by the West Virginia Press Association at the organization’s convention on Saturday.

Honors were awarded for stories, multimedia elements, overall issues and advertisements published in 2022.

“It’s an honor for the Daily Athenaeum’s coverage to be recognized statewide,” said former DA editor-in-chief Trenton Straight. “Our reporting on poor conditions in campus dining halls not only educated students and parents, but it also led to change on an institutional level. This award signifies that independent student journalism continues to serve college campuses and their respective communities.”

The following awards were presented to the editorial and advertising departments:

Editorial

Advertising

  • First Place, Best special edition: 2022 Valentine’s Day edition, DA advertising staff

  • Second Place, Best special section-Sports: Fall 2022 Football Preview, DA advertising staff

The DA submits entries in Division 2 for WVPA Awards.