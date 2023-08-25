Sodexo is finalizing plans to introduce alcohol sales, specifically the additions of beer and wine, to its retail selections at The Market @ UPlace.
The Market @ UPlace, a popular convenience store retailer that also contains a Starbucks, is located on the bottom floor of the Seneca Hall building.
Michael Dahl, district manager with Sodexo, said adding alcohol to the retailer’s selection is to provide extra convenience to students living in the surrounding area.
“The goal is to make sure that those folks that want to purchase beer and wine — that is if they’re of legal age — that it's a convenient option for them to be able to buy that on campus,” he said.
Dahl said the new retail additions were a collaborative effort between Sodexo and the University and that students can expect to see new stock rolling in soon.
“It's definitely a team effort. We've worked together for this initiative for some time, and you're finally going to be able to recognize getting it done really soon,” he said.
WVU has been a dry campus since 2011, as outlined by the school’s Board of Governors in Policy 18.
The policy prohibits the possession or sale of alcohol on University property or in its facilities with some exceptions.
The sale of alcohol is permitted in facilities where alcoholic beverages are not the main reason for gathering, the majority of individuals attending are of legal drinking age, no person under the legal drinking age will be served, nonalcoholic beverages and food are also sold, no individuals under the age of 18 will serve alcoholic beverages and no state funds are used for the purchase of alcoholic beverages.
The Market @ UPlace is a licensed facility that is recognized separately from Seneca Hall, despite both establishments occupying the same building.
The policy also requires that employees serving alcohol must be appropriately trained on laws regarding the serving of beer, wine and other alcoholic beverages.
According to an email questionnaire with Clayton Cappellanti, director of WVU Dining Services, The Market will follow all University-imposed regulations.
“Beer and wine — which is available in off-campus grocery stores and other locations to those of legal age — will be among many grocery and other products we offer at The Market @ UPlace,” he said. “In West Virginia, the legal drinking age is 21. We will abide by the law with alcohol sales at The Market @ UPlace.”
The previous occupant of The Market, Sheetz, also offered a selection of alcoholic beverages.
Alcoholic beverages are currently sold at other locations on campus, including World of Wings in Evansdale Crossing, and athletic facilities such as the Coliseum and Milan Puskar Stadium.
Prior to the University’s partnership with Sodexo, beer and wine were also sold at the Mountainlair.
The Market @ UPlace is currently closed on the weekends, but Dahl said the hours of operation may expand following the introduction of alcohol sales.
“Once we start to pull data and have our opening dates for beer and wine, [weekend hours] are up for another conversation for potential change,” he said.
Buyers are not permitted to have open containers in the facility, and student dining currency, such as dining dollars and Mountie Bounty, cannot be used to purchase alcoholic beverages.
The tentative date for alcohol sales has not been set.