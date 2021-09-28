Around campus, there are a lot of empty storefronts.
Faced with a shortage of student workers, WVU has scaled back a number of dining operations. And new data shows the extent of the problem.
Last year, WVU Dining Services employed 560 student workers. According to University numbers shared with the Daily Athenaeum earlier this month, there are now 361 student workers employed by Dining Services, almost 200 fewer than last year.
As students return to classrooms at full capacity and more people are on campus, WVU employs 700 fewer student workers than last year. This is a 12% decrease from 2020.
Among staff employees — separate from student workers — the total number of workers is close to pre-pandemic levels around 3,500.
The effects of the staffing shortage have been felt around campus, particularly at dining locations.
Some popular grub spots, such as Tres Habaneros, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe and Let’s Go… Tacos have been closed or operating under modified schedules since August.
A full list of the impacted dining venues can be found at the WVU Dining website.
Sodexo, the University’s outside contractor for dining services, has also seen an employment decrease over the pandemic.
In 2019, there were 134 Sodexo employees on the Morgantown campus. As of this month, Sodexo employs 117 people.
“This is definitely a unique hiring environment that has its own challenges,” said Sodexo Human Relations Manager Tiffany Peden. “A shortage of available labor in the local food service industry, and many people still not comfortable working in busy environments due to the pandemic.”
WVU officials have implemented a number of hiring benefits and incentives including job fairs, hiring bonuses and refer-a-friend bonuses. They have also increased the maximum weekly work hours to 28 for students.
Junior accounting student Liam McCarthy was one of many WVU students at a job fair hosted at the Rec Center last week.
“I think it has been hard for a lot of students with COVID-19 and everything, to really settle into jobs,” said McCarthy. “But when I heard about the job fair going on today, I thought it would be a good chance for me to get employment a little quicker.”
The Rec Center adjusted hours earlier this month, saying in a press release that the decision was “due to a lack of applications for employment.”
Corrine Pruett, Campus Recreation coordinator for member services, suggested that the staffing shortage wasn’t necessarily a shortage at all, rather the byproduct of delayed on-boarding and training processes.
“Every student who we hire has to be processed by Shared Services with the University, first. Not that it’s necessarily their fault, it’s just a long process to get them through the payroll and everything,” Pruett said. “We also saw an increase in the people that resigned because they couldn’t go through the on-boarding process, so they just weren’t as invested as those who did.”
Pruett also said the Rec Center faces some unique hiring challenges.
“It’s a little more difficult [at the Rec Center] as well, because a majority of our positions require some sort of training or licensing to qualify. So that’s just another hoop they have to go through.”