Editor’s Note: Recovery from addiction is possible. For help, please call the free and confidential treatment referral hotline (1-800-662-HELP), or visit findtreatment.gov.
West Virginia University’s Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force held an event Thursday to educate students and staff on the dangers of fentanyl.
The event, called “Focus on Fentanyl,” showcased a variety of university and community leaders who discussed what is being done to combat the rising number of drug overdoses in West Virginia.
President E. Gordon Gee started off the discussion detailing the challenges the state faces as the the number of overdoses has risen in recent years due to fentanyl.
He then introduced the task force, putting into perspective how much they have been doing for the University within the last year.
“In less than a year, they have reached thousands of students in person and online to educate and show how dangerous fentanyl is while providing resources to students, as well,” Gee said.
David Luckey, the senior international and defense researcher for Research and Development Corporation (RAND), said this drug has affected not only West Virginia, but the country as a whole.
He said fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for Americans under 50 and that most overdoses occur when users are unaware they are taking the drug.
According to Luckey, overdose numbers continue to rise because other drugs are being laced with fentanyl. He said this means fentanyl has become an issue in every area of drug use.
“This is not one problem or a series of problems. This is an everything problem,” Luckey said.
Experts at the symposium presented ways they are currently working on combating this issue.
Jeff Beeson, deputy director of the Washington-Baltimore High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, introduced a program that is being used to pinpoint the exact location of an overdose, how many overdoses happened in the area and use this information to track it back to one specific location.
The program, called “Overdose Detection and Mapping Application Program,” originated in Berkeley County and West Virginia was the first state to use it to track down drug traffickers.
According to Beeson, police or EMS may use the program to either report an overdose or see if there are any “spikes in the area.” These spikes represent a number of fentanyl overdoses that are higher in a specific area.
Warnings or alerts may be sent out to those who sign up.
Beeson explained that when these alerts are sent out, people will be more likely to avoid all drug usage or only use around trusted friends as a way to avoid laced drugs.
Information found on the website shows that the program has helped 4,000 agencies across all 50 states, and over 1.5 million overdoses have been reported. The data collected is then sent to medical professionals and public safety officials to track locations where overdoses are most likely to happen.
Senior Supervisory FBI Special Agent Jeff Cisar explained that West Virginia is the leading state to use lawful interception, such as wiretapping or listening through phones. The state uses this to track and intercept any drug trafficking that is coming into West Virginia according to Cisar.
Margaret Kursey, executive director of Martinsburg Initiative, explained how her program focuses on creating strong relationships between family, school and law enforcement for children who have experiences that are correlated to later drug use like abusive or low income households. Kursey explained that putting these programs into place can help combat future users.
“Overdose is a symptom of the drug epidemic,” Kursey said.
Kim Leggo, director of prevention for GameChange, said the program also focuses on creating school environments which prevent student opioid or other drug use before it can begin. Leggo explained the program focuses on youth-led prevention to teach healthy choices about drugs, opioids and alcohol.
“You are much more likely to listen to your peers than you were to your parents or teachers at a young age, having this peer led prevention is a way to educate healthy choices properly,” Leggo said.
During the event, the Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force gave out free fentanyl testing strips and informational pamphlets to allow students and staff to continue their awareness on the subject.
WELLWVU also offers free fentanyl test strips to students for pick-up upon request. More information on this resource can be found well.wvu.edu.
People can also contact the Monongalia Health Department or call the quick response team at 304-602-3305 for training and access.