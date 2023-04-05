Yaa Gyasi’s New York Times Bestseller “Transcendent Kingdom” has been selected as West Virginia University’s seventh annual Campus Read.
Gyasi’s novel follows Gifty, a sixth-year doctoral candidate in neuroscience at the Stanford University School of Medicine, as she navigates the loss of her brother to addiction and her mother’s mental health decline. The story’s family is Ghanian and lives in Alabama, which reflects Gyasi’s own early life.
Each year, the Campus Read is chosen by a class of Honors College students who review five contending books suggested by members of the university community, according to a University press release.
According to the Director of the Campus Read Susan Jennings Lantz, the novel resonated with this year’s selection class and captures the intersectional challenges that accompany being college-aged.
“Almost every student who read ‘Transcendent Kingdom’ during the selection process said the same thing, ‘I couldn’t put it down,’” Lantz said. “I think it resonated so highly with our students, because they also find themselves in a developmental space where they are examining their lives through different lenses, exploring new intellectual ideas, and trying to remain true to themselves and their upbringing.”
Events centered around the novel will occur throughout the 2023-24 academic year along with opportunities for faculty and staff to incorporate “Transcendent Kingdom” into their courses and programs.
Faculty or staff interested in using the book in a class or activity should contact Lantz at susan.lantz@mail.wvu.edu.