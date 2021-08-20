United Way’s 14th annual Gold Rush t-shirt sale began earlier this month with a brand new design.
This year, the club explored using open submissions for the Gold Rush t-shirt design in hopes to connect with more students and increase involvement with the campaign.
“People are really anxious to get back to some kind of normalcy," said Macall Speaker, United Way’s director of development. "They want to have pride and be able to get out there with their friends and family to root on the Mountaineers."
"We hope to bring back the shirts and give back to the community in that way.”
Ashton Hamrick, president of Student United Way, also encourages students to wear their t-shirts around campus to reignite school pride and bring back some normalcy.
“The Gold Rush game is the big day where people can wear these shirts but really any day they want to show some WVU pride they can wear them as well,” Hamrick said.
WVU Student United Way is a student organization that fundraises money to support the United Way Campaign and directly help local nonprofits.
The club has also changed the shirt material from prior years to a softer and more sustainable material. It is now 100% recyclable.
Student United Way faced many hurdles with the pandemic in regard to making sales. All sales were online during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Last year was really tough with COVID,” Speaker said. “It was probably our least sales in a year. It goes back to how well Ashton and the student group does in person, connecting with people.”
Hamrick hopes sales improve this year as the club is able to engage more with students.
“Doing in-person sales gets more engagement because people can see the shirts in person,” Hamrick said.
Speaker and Hamrick both said they encourage students to take advantage of this opportunity to raise school pride after such a difficult year while supporting a good cause.
Gold Rush t-shirts can be purchased for $15 on United Way's website or at the upcoming Student Organization Fair on Sept. 1. Large foam fingers in the shape of “horns down” will also be available for purchase.
“It brings a new perspective to something students might want to wear,” Speaker said.