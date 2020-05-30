In the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the incoming class of West Virginia University freshmen is undergoing a completely unique and virtual new student orientation.
The web-based event will work in conjunction with pre-event advising meetings, virtual residence hall tours with other students and financial aid help, along with included webinars for parents. The initiative is seeking to provide the same information as always, despite the changes.
“We really just looked at what we did for in-person NSO and tried to figure out a plan to continue that virtually,” NSO Program Coordinator Rachel Daw said.
One big change for these incoming students is the addition of the “block schedule,” an effort from advisors to ensure that students complete major-required courses.
“We’re doing block scheduling to help advisors; every single student that registered for NSO, depending on what their major was, they were automatically put into certain classes for their major,” Daw said.
This means that, for the fall semester, freshmen will only be able to choose their General Education Foundations classes, while they have been pre-placed in major requirements.
Daw explained that the residence, financial and dining hall webinars will occur in June, along with WVU 101 presentations over the last week of June.
“WVU 101 will explain what to expect in the fall and help to kickstart your first semester,” Daw said. “Having students get involved on campus, doing community service, getting a job, and conducting research (is important).”
In July, the webinars will get more specific so that students can learn about different clubs, organizations and offices.
“All the organizations that usually participate in NSO, we want to give them a chance to get in front of the students since they didn't get the chance in June,” Daw said. “Those (webinars) will all be on the NSO website and students can sign up for as many of those as they want to.”
Knowing that some first-year students were unable to visit campus, Daw says that they want to make incoming students feel as welcome as possible.
“We wanted to try and make sure that students feel like this is their home even though they didn't get a chance to come here,” Daw said.
Daw added that students have remained persistent and determined throughout these trying times.
“This group has been really resilient, they've adjusted well and we’ve noticed that they’re pretty prepared,” Daw said.