Administrators shared the launch timeline for the College of Creative Arts and Reed College of Media merger as well as updates regarding the Reduction in Force and program review processes Tuesday during their monthly “Campus Conversation.”
Campus Conversations are held monthly in addition to monthly faculty senate and Board of Governors meetings to maintain transparency throughout the academic transformation process in lieu of the University’s $45 million budget deficit.
The Board of Governors approved the 2024 budget Friday, including $10 million in reductions, $7 million of which comes from campus worker cuts, and a nearly 3% tuition increase for both graduate and undergraduate students. The tuition increase will be effective this fall.
“Any increase in tuition and fees to our students is of course taken very seriously at the University and is considered alongside our review of operation expenses and other revenues for the fall of 23 for the Morgantown campus,” Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Paula Congelio said.
Congelio said that the University is anticipating another enrollment decline of 1,000 this fiscal year, with the greatest drop in resident students. Since 2020, WVU has experienced an approximate 5% decline in resident students.
The Board also voted to endorse the College of Creative Arts and Reed College of Media merger during their regular session Friday. The new college is expected to launch on July 1, 2024.
According to Vice Provost Paul Kreider, the merger was expedited by the budget crisis but has been in discussion since he came to WVU in 2011.
“I think that the budget issues, the challenges that we’re having, sort of maybe, foster a little more conversation about that potential merger, but certainly it's something that’s been considered for a while,” Kreider said.
He also said that this merger has been informed by the previous merging of the College of Physical Activity and Sports Sciences and the College of Education and Human Services, creating savings in operational efficiencies and reducing overhead administrative costs.
Kreider said that the merger could open opportunities for further collaboration and new programs, such as filmmaking, with redirected savings and emphasized the shared value of storytelling and creativity in both colleges.
There was no discussion about the journalism program.
This summer, officials will develop the new organizational structure, identify potential names and begin structuring topics for workgroups in the fall. In the fall, faculty and staff will be invited to aid administrators in naming the school and creating the faculty evaluation process.
Associate Provost for Academic, Budget, Facilities and Strategic Initiatives Mark Gavin provided updates in the review process for Academic Support Units (ASUs). Data is currently being collected and reviewed on 20 ASUs through July 20. Final recommendations will be made to the BOG on July 31 and ASUs will be informed on Aug. 1.
The review may result in reduced staffing or activity, revised missions, mergers with other units or overall discontinuations of ASUs.
Similarly, Gavin discussed the Program Portfolio Review process that academic programs will undergo this summer and through the fall.
“Reviewing and refreshing our portfolio along these lines should and … will be a continuous effort [and] should be part of our normal operating procedure, but it is particularly relevant at this time, and that’s the call for transformation in our new financial reality,” Gavin said.
Currently, programs are undergoing a preliminary review that will result in the identification of programs of concern. Flagged programs will experience a full formal review outlined in BOG Rule 2.2.
“There is no assumption going in that any particular program that goes under full formal review will be associated with any particular outcome positive or negative,” Gavin said, adding that departments and colleges can still consider changes for programs not flagged during the preliminary review.
Programs of concern will be identified using data on enrollment by major as of fall 2022, a five-year enrollment trend and department-level metrics on financial performance and instruction efficiency, according to Gavin.
He said that departments will be tasked with completing and “navigating the outcomes” of the full formal reviews with provided criteria such as enrollment thresholds for reductions in instructional personnel. More information on these responsibilities and criteria will be shared during the July campus conversation.
Flagged programs will be announced the week of July 10 while preliminary recommendations for discontinuations or reductions will be relayed to departments and colleges on Aug. 11.
Doctoral programs and their associated non-terminal master’s programs with annual external research expenditures of $1 million or more are exempt from the review as well as programs with 3 or fewer years of data, pathways and completion degrees and all Potomac State and WVU Tech programs, per Gavin’s presentation.
Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop told the campus community that the Information Technology Services (ITS) and HSC ITS have been working towards their merger, which will begin operation as a cohesive unit on July 3.
He said that leadership positions are still being determined and that nine individuals whose contracts were not renewed or experienced a Reduction in Force as a result of the merger.
Overall, 135 campus workers, including 19 classified and 77 non-classified staff and 38 faculty, have already been non-renewed or reduced in preparation for the 2024 budget.
Vice President and General Counsel Stephanie Taylor told the campus community that 66% of the non-renewed classified and non-classified employees were in administrative or academic support units.
Alsop clarified that the current number of reduced employees is 2.5% of the University’s workforce.
“I do not mean to minimize any of those,” Alsop said. “It’s not something that we take any joy in or is any fun.”
In previous meetings, faculty and staff members have called for administrators to take pay cuts during the school’s transformation; however, officials say this would “devastate morale.”
Faculty and staff in identified programs of concern are subject to a Reduction in Force, according to Taylor, and will be notified of their termination or contract non-renewal during the week of Oct. 16.
During the question and answer session, an attendee asked if there is any fear that a reduction in program diversity could reduce enrollment.
Gavin said that though this concern is there, he believes that by continuing to offer a strong portfolio of programs, students will still attend WVU to find their major as opposed to attending with a specific program in mind.
“Many students, if not most, come here to find your major and we offer a set of programs that are attractive and offer the range of contemporary programs that are needed. I don't think we need to be concerned about if we can get this message out,” he said.
“This being an unattractive place is quite the contrary. Keeping that set of programs contemporary I think should drive student interest rather than repelling it.”