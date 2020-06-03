After months of wondering how the fall semester will operate at West Virginia University, people are starting to have some answers.
The University announced Wednesday a schedule in which plans for various topics will be released. The schedule is as follows:
June 3: An Overview - Phased reopening, personal safety and accountability, campus safety, academics, student life and future communications
June 8: Academic Affairs - Academic calendar, class density, class scheduling, safety in the classroom, teaching modalities
June 16: Campus Safety - Cleaning, building protocols, dining, housing and transportation
June 23: Student Life - Residence halls, apartments, student activities and resources
July 7: Public Health and Safety - Testing, symptom self-monitoring app, contact tracing, hygiene, social distancing, how to seek medical care and self-quarantine, education module, new policies, signage, ordering supplies
July 14: Employee Expectations - Testing, personal protective equipment, work from home, meetings, visitors, travel, health risks
July 21: Student Support and Services - Tutoring, dining, transportation, mental health and health services, financial aid, recreation, student organizations, testing
July 28: Preparing for Fall - Testing, move-in, roommates, behavior expectations, welcome back kits, welcome week, classes, teaching modalities, personal safety, campus safety and other new information
On March 18, the University announced the cancellation of in-person classes during the spring semester due to coronavirus concerns. The University also postponed the spring commencement ceremonies previously scheduled for May 15-17.
Weeks later, on April 8, the University announced the cancellation of in-person instruction on campus during the summer semester.
Nationwide and around the world, numerous other cancellations have occurred, such as the postponement of many athletic leagues, the temporary closings of select businesses and more.
In recent weeks, multiple aspects of society in the state of West Virginia have begun to reopen, including indoor dining, fitness centers, swimming pools and more.
The state is currently in Week 6 of a nine-week plan dubbed "The Comeback," which is outlined on the website of Gov. Jim Justice.
On Friday, casinos and movie theaters are expected to open, while many youth athletic leagues, adult sports facilities and sporting events will begin to return in the weeks ahead.
