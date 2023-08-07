President E. Gordon Gee announced that he does not plan to extend his contract past 2025 among other updates to the Transformation Timeline during Monday's Faculty Senate meeting.
The Board of Governors extended Gee’s contract an additional year last week, pushing his end date to June 30, 2025, amid the University’s $45 million budget deficit and academic transformation.
“My intent is to be finished at that time, and hopefully, we’ll have a new president at that point,” Gee said.
Senators also passed a resolution to encourage unit leaders to seek input from faculty during any appeal following the release of the Provost Office’s preliminary recommendations from the program portfolio review.
According to Provost Maryanne Reed, her office has reviewed all 25 self-study reports from academic units and programs flagged for review last month.
“The quantity and quality of feedback we received vary quite a bit, with some units overwhelming us with our own data and information that may or may not have been relevant directly to what we were trying to achieve, while others made a good faith effort to show us how they can be more efficient and effective,” Reed said.
Unit leaders can expect to learn of the Provost’s preliminary recommendations Thursday, Aug. 10, while the campus community will be notified Monday, Aug. 14.
General Counsel Stephanie Taylor told senators that some teaching- and service-track faculty who are in programs not subject to the review may still experience routine non-renewals at the same time as Reduction in Force notices are given in October.
“I think Stephanie’s comments are, through the ordinary course of business, could a dean or chair as they’re moving forward for their budget make a determination to do a non-renewal, and we did not completely take that all the way off the table,” Alsop said, clarifying that those faculty outside of flagged programs will not experience an additional review.
Taylor’s comments followed those of concerned faculty about who will be affected by the upcoming Reduction in Force, which initially officials told employees would only affect those in programs flagged for review.
“Remember what I’ve said all along, and that is that we’re trying to do this process so that we squeeze fear out of the system rather than adding fear, and that’s the reason that we think that speed is enormously important,” Gee said.
Reed said that the review of Academic Support Units is taking longer than expected and that preliminary recommendations for changes to those units will now be announced nearly a month later than expected and during the Board of Governors meeting on Sept. 15.
Additionally, Reed alerted attendees that officials will be announcing another academic restructuring later this week but didn’t discuss any further details.
Faculty Senate Chair Frankie Tack told attendees that senate leadership has been advocating for administrative reviews of units like Student Life. Tack said updates on the process for a review of the Provost Office would be tentatively delivered during the Aug. 28 Faculty Senate meeting.
Subsequently, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop told senators that his unit as well as Student Life will undergo a similar review to Academic Support Units with the intention to discuss the results and recommendations during the September Board of Governors meeting.
Alsop said that the review of administrative units will occur on a rolling basis as the necessary surveys can be time-consuming.
Tack also assured attendees that senate leadership is advocating for alternate plans for the proposed teach-out program in preparation for programs whose faculty leave before every student has phased out.
Faculty Representative to State Government Eloise Elliott also discussed steps that WVU is taking to support students following the closure of Alderson Broaddus University, who just lost their degree-awarding ability earlier this month.
Elliot said that WVU will be waiving application fees and expediting the review process for first-time freshman and transfer students while also adjusting its institutional merit and need-based aid deadlines for Alderson Broaddus students looking into transferring.
She confirmed that the University has seen 41 first-time transfer students as a result of the closure, eight of whom have already been admitted.
During his report, Gee pointed to conversations he had during his county listening tour this summer, telling attendees of Monday’s meeting that the school’s transformation has been well-received.
“They [students and their families] want a degree that will lead them to a career they love and want to provide for their future and they want to be able to afford that and to deliver those two needs,” Gee said.
“We must be relevant in what we’re offering in active programs. We must continue to contain and contour our costs while improving our quality, and that latter point is something I will always emphasize.”