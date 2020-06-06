West Virginia University officials are investigating hate speech shared on the social media account of an alleged student, the University announced via Twitter on Saturday.
In a tweet posted at 6:12 p.m. on Saturday, a WVU Law student shared screenshots that she claims were from an alleged student's burner Twitter account, an account in which users often aim to operate anonymously.
The selection of tweets express racist views toward people of color, including a graphic hinting that the Black race has caused civilization to burn. The account has also retweeted posts expressing similar negative views.
Screenshots from his burner twitter pic.twitter.com/x9zOx6BcF5— Katie Giegel (@KatieGiegel) June 6, 2020
By late Saturday night, the account had been temporarily restricted, but was still accessible.
In a reply to the initial tweet expressing concerns about the account, the University said that school officials were alerted and are looking into the matter.
Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We have alerted University officials who are looking into the matter. We do not stand for this type of behavior.— WVU Mountaineers (@WestVirginiaU) June 7, 2020
Earlier in the week, University President E. Gordon Gee released a statement saying the University "will not tolerate any form of racism, discrimination or bias on our campuses. And we will always address areas of concern with open eyes and open hearts."
Days later, Gee's statement was followed up by a joint letter from University Police Chief W.P. Chedester, and Meshea Poore, University Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, stating "We stand united against the violence and racism, discrimination or bias towards Black people that has plagued our country for so many years."
The Daily Athenaeum attempted to contact the student allegedly behind the account, but did not receive a response by press time.