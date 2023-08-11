The Provost’s Office released its preliminary recommendations for program reduction and discontinuations Friday following a program portfolio review in light of the budget crisis.
According to the original Transformation Timeline, the campus community would be notified of the recommendations on Monday, Aug. 14. However, University officials moved the public release to Friday, just a day after unit leaders were first notified.
Thursday evening, many faculty members reported on the recommendations via Twitter and Facebook, sharing their frustrations over the tentative discontinuation of many programs.
The view the list of preliminary recommendations for program reduction and discontinuations as well as faculty reductions, visit the Academic Transformation website here.
Each letter outlines instructions for teach-out plans and the appeal process.
In total, 32 of the University's 338 majors were recommended for complete discontinuation. Several others were discontinued as majors and recommended to become a cooperative program, such as a minor and area of emphasis.
The Departments of World Languages and Public Administration were recommended to be discontinued completely.
The recommendations aren't final, and the notification letters detailed the appeals process, which will take place from Aug. 21 to Sept. 5.
Per an email to Main Campus employees and a news release on Friday, 169 faculty positions were recommended for reduction, which is 7% of Morgantown's total faculty.
The email also confirmed that 147 undergraduate and 287 graduate students will be affected by the upcoming reductions.
The programs recommended for discontinuation are as follows:
- BSBS Electric Systems Engineering
- MA Higher Education Administration
- MA Multicategorical Special Education
- PhD Higher Education
- EdD Higher Education Administration
- BA Art History
- BM Music Performance: Jazz and Commercial Music
- MM Collaborative Piano
- MM Composition
- MM Jazz Pedagogy
- DMA Collaborative Piano
- DMA Composition
- MFA Acting
- BS Environmental and Community Planning
- BSLA Landscape Architecture
- MSLA Landscape Architecture
- BSR Recreation, Parks, and Tourism
- MS Energy Environments
- PhD Natural Resource Economics
- PhD Resource Management
- MFA Creative Writing
- PhD Mathematics
- MLS Legal Studies
- MPA Public Administration
- BA Chinese Studies
- BA French
- BA German Studies
- BA Russian Studies
- BA Spanish
- MA Linguistics
- MA TESOL
- PhD Occupational and Environmental Health Sciences