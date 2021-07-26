Unvaccinated students and faculty are required to get tested before the fall semester, West Virginia University announced on Monday.
The school has asked everyone returning to campus to verify their vaccination by Aug. 1 with additional COVID-19 testing requirements for those who do not.
Students, faculty and staff who have not verified their vaccinations by that date will need to provide a printed copy of a negative test result at one of three on-campus drop off locations within 48 hours of returning to campus.
The three drop off locations are Room 104 at the College of Physical Activity and Sport Sciences, the Greenbrier Room at the Mountainlair and Health Sciences (near the Pylons).
In addition, WVU will continue to require sample testing throughout the semester for individuals who have not been vaccinated.
Those who verify their vaccination will not have to undergo COVID-19 testing before or during the semester.
As of July 20, 51% of students and almost 55% of employees had verified their vaccinations with the University.
Community testing will be offered in the Student Rec Center's lower gym on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m..
More information regarding testing can be found on the Return to Campus website.