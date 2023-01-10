A vehicle caught fire in the parking lot of the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday morning.
Members of the Morgantown Fire Department extinguished the fire with no reported injuries or damage to University property. University and Morgantown police were also on the scene.
A responding officer reported a “bloom of smoke” coming from the area around 9:30 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle, a 2004 Dodge Ram, told officers that he first noticed the smoke coming from the hood of his truck while driving prompting him to pull into the lot, according to University officials.
Morgantown Police Chief P.J. Scott said the vehicle “was smoking by not yet on fire” during the initial response; however, the vehicle was “fully engulfed in flames” before firefighters arrived.