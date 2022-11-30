The time for a new Mountaineer Mascot is approaching quickly.
Students interested in the position can begin applying on Jan. 9, 2023.
The initial application evaluates the applicant’ s GPA and extracurricular activities and should be accompanied by an essay and two letters of recommendation.
“So how it works is they will do the written part, like you would for a job,” Sonja Wilson, senior advisor for the Mountaineer Mascot Program, said. “You have to fill out an application, you have to submit the essays along with it. Then, the selection committee will look at it, and they will make their selections for part one.”
The initial application, essays and two letters of reference must be submitted to the front desk of the Erickson Alumni Center by Friday, Jan. 23 by 4 p.m.
The selection committee then reviews the applications and selects 10 students to move forward to the interview stage.
From there, four students will be selected to participate in a cheer-off during the WVU men’s basketball game versus Oklahoma State on Feb. 20.
“[Evaluators] will take the written scores, the interview scores, the cheer-off score, and then the student with the highest points becomes the new Mountaineer,” Wilson said.
The next Mountaineer will be announced officially on Saturday, March 4 at the WVU Men’s Basketball Game against Kansas State.
Although the Mountaineer gets to hype up the student section at sporting events, there are many other obligations and duties the Mountaineer is expected to uphold, according to Wilson.
“According to the application, they have to be very well-versed in time management,” Wilson said. “They are looking for someone who is flexible and can do a lot of things because their schedule is going to be very busy.”
The Mountaineer also makes multiple appearances in the community that requires strong public speaking skills.
“Mary has already got over 300 appearances that have nothing to do with Athletics,” Wilson said. “[The Mountaineer] goes to a lot of schools, hospitals, civic organizations, and each Mountaineer always has a story to tell.”
According to Wilson, the Mountaineer must tailor their speech to different audiences because each crowd is different.
“[The Mountaineer] might go to a kindergarten class in the morning and talk to them, then go to a big rotary club in the afternoon, and then in the evening go to a nursing home,” Wilson said.
An information session for interested students will be held in the Mountain Room of the Mountainlair at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Although the Mountaineer’s tuition is covered while they serve as the mascot, they also “become part of a group that they’ll never forget,” according to Wilson.
“The thrill of putting on those buckskins and being a part of everything is just, I think, the most rewarding part,” Wilson said.