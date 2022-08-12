Students flooded social media Friday after WVU announced this year's FallFest lineup, which features Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads and Tay Money.
Minutes after the announcement, many students expressed their disappointment in the lineup after waiting two years for the return of the much anticipated concert series.
Two years no fall fest & this is what we get 🤦🏻♀️ https://t.co/dth3bctq9F— Paige Rager (@paigerage123) August 12, 2022
Last semester, the University sent out a survey asking student who they would like to see perform at the event. In recent weeks, students made a number of predictions, hoping their favorite artists would appear on stage.
now i know damn well nobody put any of these people on that little survey y’all sent out asking who we wanted 😭 https://t.co/vb2tRcij04— lauren (@laurennf77) August 12, 2022
Beginning in 1995, the concert series has been a decades-long tradition at WVU. Most notably FallFest has featured several Grammy-nominated artists such as Kanye West, Lil Yachty, Kendrick Lamar, Cage the Elephant, Maroon 5, Ludacris, 3 Doors Down and Mac Miller.
This year, none of the featured artists have been Grammy-nominated.
we have been robbed https://t.co/dA4BxcyMQ7— rachael (@rachaelsratliff) August 12, 2022
Gates to the event open at 5 p.m. with Tay Money taking the stage at 5:45 p.m.
Students enter for free with a valid student ID and are allowed one guest age 17 or older. The University's clear bag policy will also be enforced.