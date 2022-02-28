West Virginia University students, faculty and local residents gave speeches and held up signs in front of the Mountainlair on Monday to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Demonstrators displayed Ukrainian flags and handed out pamphlets while others spoke about how the war has already affected their families.
“We are together and we know what is right,” Khrystyna Pelchar, WVU political science and history student from Ukraine who organized the event. “We are here today, and we express our support for Ukraine. We stand with Ukraine.”
She said that the protest was aimed at gaining the attention of students, administrators and supporters of democracy at the University to influence U.S. involvement in the Ukrainian war effort.
“The world and Europe’s fate is being decided now in Ukraine. Please raise your voice and support us, support the strict economic and financial sanctions against the aggressor,” Pelchar said during the demonstration. “Step in with the U.S. choice to be with us on the side of truth and righteousness.”
Pelchar said that Americans should be concerned with the invasion of Ukraine because what Russia has done is a crime against the world. She said that the U.S. can help by providing Ukraine security assurance, namely by closing the airspace over Ukraine to prevent Russian air force attacks.
“Russia is not merely attacking Ukraine now, it is attacking all of humanity, it is attacking democracy, and you American people are free and we are defending our freedom now, you should understand us,” Pelchar said.
To help provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainian citizens, donate to United Help Ukraine.
Pelchar was one of the many protestors who spoke on behalf of their family members who are still in Ukraine.
“It was not a coincidence that I talked to my mother on Feb. 23, the last day we had peace in Ukraine, and she told me, ‘Khrystyna do not be afraid for my life, do not be afraid for our family, please, be afraid for our nation,’” Pelchar said.
Galayna Vovoitiuk, a protestor who spoke at the demonstration, is from Kyiv, where her family still lives. She said her son is in a medical unit and helps pick up wounded citizens and transport them back to medical facilities.
Vovoitiuk’s daughter-in-law and two grandkids refused to leave their country and flee to safety.
“They said, ‘We can not go when our country is fighting here,’” she said.
Vovoitiuk said that her father and mother, who can barely move, help refugees. She said Ukrainian are not sitting and waiting for Russia, but fighting back.
“I have never in my life been proud as much as now, and I have never in my life prayed as much as now,” she said. “Pray for all Kyiv, not only for my son.”
Serhii Bahdasariants wears two watches at all times: one with the time in West Virginia, one with the time in Ukraine.
“I watch this watch when my mom is sleeping,” he said. “I am watching internet, I am searching for all the news about bombardings, about attacks, I am tracing where Russian military goes to wake up my mom on time so that she can go and hide in bomb shelter with my family.”
Bahdasariants is a political science student at WVU from Ukraine and has studied in the U.S. for three years. He said if there is anything he has learned from Americans, it is that they always help others and will not be silent in the face of aggression.
“There is not a single American that is afraid of Putin…of his regime,” he said. “We are standing here to fight him. We are standing here to sign those petitions and end the war in Ukraine.”
Bahdasariants said that while it is easy for Americans to log onto the internet and sign petitions, it is much harder for Ukrainian soldiers to give their lives for democracy. He said it is hard for him to be a Ukrainian abroad because he would like to join the army to help his home country fight against Russia, but instead he is protesting as a way to do whatever he can to help.
“It is very hard to hear from your mother that your hometown where you grew up is being bombarded, that your family, that little kids are being killed,” he said. “ My brothers and sisters, my Ukrainian brothers and sisters, my fellow citizens are being killed because of Putin, because of his regime.”
Olga Bruyaka, an associate professor in the Chambers College of Business and Economics, said that Russia is not just invading Ukraine, but they are also attacking the freedom and love that Ukrainians have for their country.
“Our country is bleeding because of a madman’s ambition to restore great Russia,” she said. “But hear this, no country’s great if it invades, manipulates and takes advantage of other countries and people — what great Russia?”
Bruyaka said that if the “price” for peace is to destroy Ukraine and allow Russia to take over, then Ukrainians will continue to fight. She calls on the U.S. government to help Ukrainians.
“Send your prayers, but also send arms, send volunteers, send hope. Together we stand strong,” she said. “Long live free Ukraine, Slava Ukraini.”
Slava Ukraini translates to mean Glory to Ukraine and was repeated many times during Monday’s demonstration.
Pamphlets were given out at the demonstration asking supporters to petition the U.S. government to close the airspace over Ukraine and block Russia from SWIFT, a crucial global banking communication platform. Supporters were also asked to make donations to the Ukrainian military.
Erik Herron, professor of political science at WVU, said that he spoke with a student who has returned to Ukraine who is working in refugee relief, military hospitals and other defense efforts on the front lines. He said that American democracy is “fraying,” and that the U.S. should take inspiration from Ukrainians who are fighting to protect a democracy they have had for a much shorter time.
“We should be more like Ukrainians everyday, and we should fight for our own democracy and help Ukraine fight for its,” Herron said.
The demonstration concluded with everyone banding together, arm in arm, singing the Ukraine national anthem.