The Pride of West Virginia has been promised a new practice field since 2020 — one that would be better for their soles and their souls.
However, construction on the field was never started, and now WVU School of Music administrators say the project cannot start until the band has raised enough funding.
Currently, the band practices in the parking lots of either the Coliseum or the WVU Canady Creative Arts Center, and band members and faculty were told that a new practice facility would be open and ready to use by fall 2022, according to Cindi Roth, the president and CEO of the WVU Foundation.
Some students in the Pride of West Virginia have likened the promise of the practice facility to a joke.
“They said it [this year] was going to be the last we were practicing on the asphalt lot, and we wouldn’t have to deal with basketball game traffic or people trying to park on the practice field while we were practicing,” Chloe den Uijl, a senior in the Pride, said.
“For the most part, it sucked for the upperclassmen because we were promised this nice turf field and faux indoor facility, and then they made the promise for next year. We kind of see it as a joke at this point because nothing has happened.”
Badyn Woodford, a freshman in the Pride, mentioned similar concerns.
“At the groundbreaking ceremony in 2021, they released architectural renderings and had announced that it would be ready by this past semester — except it wasn’t. With no new expected date, we’ve started joking that it will be 2030 before this facility opens.”
Other members of the Pride said they were disappointed in both the lack of construction and the lack of demolition of Hawley Field, which, according to the band website, is where the new Pride practice facility is planned to be located.
“We feel like our needs as a band aren’t being met, and that our efforts aren’t valued. We put in hard work, and we deserve to do so out of harsh weather and not in a parking lot,” current Pride member Taylor Schwartz said.
“Our current area for practice takes a toll on our bodies, not only in harsh weather, but also with the asphalt surface being about twenty degrees hotter than the ambient temperature. We put in as much work as any other athletic team and work our tails off to put on a show for WVU fans and faculty alike. We deserve better.”
Scott Tobias, director of bands for WVU, had similar concerns.
“I have the same questions the students do. Ever since the groundbreaking ceremony, the project has been at a standstill,” he said.
“I’ve seen no emails or updates regarding the amount we have to fundraise, or about the progress of the field.”
Keith Jackson, dean of the College of Creative Arts, said that during spring break this year, the budget for the project decreased by $1 million. The cost increased during the pandemic due to the rising price of building materials.
“Phase one had a budget, pre-pandemic, of $1.2 million. Over the pandemic, that increased to $2.6 million, and then it decreased to $1.6 million recently. Phase two will have roughly the same cost. With phase three in the future, we do not have an estimated cost on it yet,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the first of the three project phases was the field.
The other two included the construction of a storage facility and bathrooms and the canopy over the field in collaboration with Athletics.
Jackson said that the band has been accepting donations for the project. While they only have $1 million in hand, more was pledged on behalf of band and University alumni, as well as a grant from the Mayor Foundation.
He said that before construction can begin, the University must have all of the money needed for the project in hand.
“The pandemic and fundraising were our two most heavy-hitting delays. However, I have been told that we are now able to start scheduling groundbreaking,” Jackson said. “Whether that is a ceremonial groundbreaking or proper groundbreaking, I do not know.”
Jackson said if groundbreaking begins in the spring, the project should be complete by the end of the following season.