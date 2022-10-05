As flu season approaches, West Virginia University is working to make vaccines accessible for students, faculty and staff.
Although the past two flu seasons have been mild, health officials predict a greater spread this year. They attribute the less intense seasons to widely practiced COVID-19 safety measures like social distancing and masking.
Students, faculty and staff can receive their flu shot for free by walking into WVU Medicine Student Health during their normal business hours. Student Health is located on Birch Street and is open on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Additionally, pop-up flu vaccine clinics for the University community will take place at the Student Rec Center on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Oct. 12, 18 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those with insurance are encouraged to bring their insurance card.
The WVU Medicine Urgent Care and Primary Care locations are also offering flu shots by appointment or walk-in for $25. Appointments can be made by calling 855-WVU-CARE or via the MyWVUChart platform.
The University Town Center WVU Medicine location also offers drive-thru flu shots Monday through Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to residents of Monongalia and Preston counties through Nov. 14.
For WVU employees insured by PEIA or The Health Plan, flu vaccines are fully covered for them, their spouses and their dependents. Flu shots are also covered for students insured by the Aetna Student Health insurance plan.
Those insured through providers aside from those may also bill their insurance as most providers cover the cost of flu vaccines. Uninsured individuals may be subjected to a $30 cash payment option for the vaccine.
For those not insured with the University or wishing to utilize WVU Medicine’s services, the University recommends getting a flu vaccine from their primary care provider.
Other opportunities in the Morgantown community include appointments with the Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) or through local pharmacies like CVS, Kroger and Walgreens.
This year, MCHD will offer a new higher dose vaccine designed specifically for seniors to adults 65 and older. To schedule an appointment with MCHD, call 304-598-5119.
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), flu vaccines develop antibodies around two weeks after the vaccine. The University, following the CDC’s guidelines, recommends receiving the flu vaccine by the end of October to ensure protection during the peak of flu season this fall and winter.
For more information, visit health.wvu.edu or talentandculture.wvu.edu.