More than a month after monkeypox was declared a global and national health emergency, West Virginia University announced its first confirmed case.

According to the CDC, there are currently 10 confirmed cases of monkeypox in West Virginia and over 21,000 in the United States. So far, there have not been any monkeypox-related deaths in the U.S.

Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Student Health Services said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum that she is currently unaware of any new cases in the area. Still, she said the University had policies in place to handle the spread of a virus since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and that the school is well-equipped for testing.

Here is what WVU health officials say students should know about the disease.

What is monkeypox?

The monkeypox disease is caused by an infection of the monkeypox virus, which is in the same family as the smallpox virus and has similar symptoms, though they are milder and rarely fatal.

Symptoms may include a rash near the genitals or anus or areas of the body that make frequent contact like the hands, feet, face or mouth, although a rash may appear anywhere on the body.

The rash will go through several stages, starting with painful, itchy bumps that appear to be pimples or blisters and can eventually scab over before healing.

Symptoms can appear within three weeks of exposure to the virus, which can spread from person to person through direct contact with the rash, through bodily fluids, respiratory secretions or during prolonged face-to-face or intimate contact.

Burrell said monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease, but the virus has been spreading more easily this way, as it can spread through any form of contact with the rash from the time symptoms appear until there is a new layer of skin over the rash area.

Other symptoms of monkeypox may include a fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, muscle aches and backache, headache and respiratory symptoms such as a sore throat, nasal congestion or coughing.

People may experience a few, all or no symptoms or may experience flu-like symptoms before or after the rash appears. If flu-like symptoms occur before a rash appears, the rash will usually form one to four days later.

What to do if you experience symptoms

Burrell said if students are experiencing symptoms of monkeypox, they should isolate until they can be evaluated at the student health or WVU urgent care center or by another health provider to eliminate exposure, who will have results available within a few days.

The monkeypox disease can last for two to four weeks.

The CDC recommends avoiding skin-to-skin contact with people who may have contracted the disease or touching objects they may have used, as well as frequent hand-washing and disinfecting surfaces.

Students who have contracted the disease should remain in isolation until the rash has completely scabbed over and a new layer of skin has formed, meaning they are no longer contagious.

After a student has tested positive for the disease, they will be contacted by contact-tracers.

University health officials said the risk of transmission on campus is very low. Those believed to have been exposed to the disease will be notified by the University individually.

Vaccine availability

Two vaccines, JYNNEOS and ACAM2000, may be used to protect against monkeypox.

The University is currently working with the Monongalia County Health Department, which Burrell said has a limited supply of the vaccine that will be supplemented as needed. She recommends that students who have been exposed to the virus get vaccinated.

According to an MCHDC news release, prioritized groups for the vaccine include “gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming or gender non-binary individuals and who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days or have had known exposure in the last 14 days.”

While there is no specific treatment for monkeypox, drugs and vaccines created to protect against smallpox may be effective for preventing or treating monkeypox.

The CDC recommends managing symptoms with over-the-counter medicines like ibuprofen or acetaminophen and using topical or oral antihistamines to prevent scratching the rash. Itching that comes with the rash may also be treated by soaking in a bath full of Epsom salt, vinegar or baking soda.

Most people with monkeypox will recover fully within two to four weeks without any medical treatment, however, students are encouraged to contact their health provider if itching or pain become unmanageable.

“I would just educate yourself on the information out there. Right now, general precautions are the best thing to do,” Burrell said. “Wash your hands often, wear a mask if you’re feeling ill or if you’re around others who are feeling ill. And if anyone you know is diagnosed, make sure they’re isolating, and you’re keeping your distance as well.”