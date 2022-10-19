WVU’s former Business and Economics building has been renamed Field Hall and will soon house programs from the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences.
Nestled on the downtown campus, Field Hall lies on the site of Mountaineer Field, WVU’s original football stadium.
The John Chambers College of Business has been operating out of its new facility, Reynolds Hall, following its opening in August.
Associate Provost Mark Gavin said Eberly departments looking at relocation are currently skewed around the downtown campus and could include public administration, leadership studies, political science, sociology, anthropology, social work and communication studies. The relocation is aimed at bringing Eberly programs in the social science realm to a central location on campus.
“We have a continuously evaluated and always adapting downtown plan for how units will move as space becomes available,” he said. “What we have now is a plan that would have that building occupied by several Eberly departments.”
Gavin said the University will conduct a series of renovations within the next year.
“We are going to take the opportunity to refresh the building cosmetically with new flooring, paint, furniture and seats where things are a little outdated and worn, but we’ll also do it on the technological front,” he said.
Renovation construction will start in the late spring or early summer semesters, and the projected date of completion is sometime in May 2024.
Students and staff will not have access to the building throughout the process, which according to Gavin is intended to lessen educational distractions on campus.
“I would classify this as a moderate renovation. We're not doing what we're doing to Hodges Hall, but it is still significant enough that it would be incredibly disruptive to have people in the building while this work is being done,” Gavin said.
Gregory Dunaway, Dean of the Eberly College, also said that the building remaining offline during renovation is in the best interest of students and staff.
“Well, currently, we have good facilities for the programs that are not in there, and so there's no detriment to the college,” Dunaway said. “Now, obviously, we're anxious to move forward with this, but the renovation, any renovation on campus, takes time, has to go through some bidding, and then you hire people and then you get the work done.”
Additionally, Dunaway said that the wait will be well worth it.
“I know it's hard, particularly when students are only here a certain amount of time, to wait for some of these things. But I think one of the main things is that the vast majority of our social science programs will be together, and I think that by putting them in this building, a new field will really elevate the presence of social behavioral sciences on campus."