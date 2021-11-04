Two stickers from a known white nationalist hate group were found on traffic signs on the WVU campus near Student Health. WVU said the stickers have been removed and the incident is being investigated.
The group is identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white nationalist hate group. The Daily Athenaeum is not identifying the group so as to not further spread the group's identity.
One sticker was located on a campus sign near a WVU parking lot, and another was on a nearby stop sign. Both have been redacted in DA photos.
"We appreciate that these stickers were reported to the University," April Kaull, executive director for communications, said in a statement. "An investigation is underway by University Police and the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. WVU does not condone or tolerate any efforts on campus to intimidate, create division or cause harm to members of our community. The stickers are being removed as they constitute vandalism.
"Anyone who has experienced discrimination or harassment should report it to the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion or call the 24/7 Equity Assurance on-call phone at 304-906-9930. We encourage anyone who is in immediate danger to dial 911 or call University Police at 304-293-3136 for emergency services. Additional information and resources regarding discrimination and harassment are available at safety.wvu.edu"