In response to a growing need for mental health services, West Virginia University has partnered with Talkspace, a free virtual mental health service provider.
“With the deaths of young students, I think the administration realized that they were ill-equipped to handle everything that was going on and all the pressures and all the needs,” said Dr. Varun Choudhary, the Chief Medical Officer of Talkspace.
As part of the partnership, Talkspace aims to meet the increasing demand for post-pandemic mental health care and deliver immediate assistance.
According to Choudhary, students are in need of emotional support now more than ever.
“Being in a pandemic affects every aspect of a student’s life,” Choudhary said. “It’s looked down upon, the disruption in students’ lives. It seems to me like this is going to really compound all of the other pressures that go along with being a college student.”
Talkspace is a virtual counseling service that utilizes a matchmaking system to pair students with a therapist or clinician that best fits their mental health needs and preferences. Talkspace professionals are trained to help users through technology to provide remote care.
Unlike other services offered by the WVU Carruth Center, Talkspace offers confidential text-based support from therapists or clinicians during or around scheduled sessions.
“There are populations that don’t have the means to be able to find a therapist or psychiatrist,” Choudary said. “When you’re looking at three to four month wait lists when you have immediate mental health needs, there’s no way you can wait that long.”
This partnership grants students unlimited access to the text-based service, 2 live video chats per month, and psychiatric treatment and evaluations for those in need of medical prescriptions.
“We know the need for mental health services over the next few years is going to skyrocket and we’re preparing for that,” said Dr. T. Anne Hawkins, director of the Carruth Center at WVU.
Talkspace is one of several efforts the school administrators are taking to increase mental health resources on campus this year. The University will soon be launching Healthy Minds University, an on-campus long term mental health service provider, as well.
“They will be able to deal with the more serious and immediate mental health issues,” President Gordon Gee said. “If you think about resource allocation and where we got our greatest challenges, I believe it probably is in [mental health].”
Students on all campuses can begin using Talkspace now by entering their MIX email address at talkspace.com/wvu.
“We want to make sure that people have access to therapy,” Choudhary said. “We believe therapy is extremely important and that everyone who needs it should be able to access it.”