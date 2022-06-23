Over the summer, while most students are away, WVU President E. Gordon Gee spends most of his time traveling to different parts of the state and preparing campus for the fall semester.
“You know, this is not summer vacation; summer vacation is for the students,” Gee said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum. “For me, you know, my days are the exact same.”
During the summer months, Gee said he spends each morning the same way he would spend any other – working out and then coming into the office.
He added that his workload is about the same, but the lack of students on campus changes the “rythm” of his job.
“I really miss having the students here,” Gee said. “That's the one thing that I want everyone to know. I love having our campus with all our students here, so it gets a little bit lonely here in the summer.”
Some things happening on campus that Gee oversees are building projects, alumni programs and hiring new faculty members.
Though Gee spends most of his time in Morgantown, his work often takes him to other parts of the state, such as the 4-H programs partnered through the University.
“I love traveling. It's a beautiful state, and I've had so many friends here now and people that I know throughout the state,” Gee said. “My favorite thing is to get out on the road and have a chance to see people and get a chance to tell the story of the University.”
Gee said he still takes time for leisure activities during the summer to make the most out of his less intense schedule.
This summer he plans to take a trip to Salt Lake City for a family wedding.
However, he doesn't plan to stay away for too long as it makes him nervous to be out of the state for long periods of time.
Another activity that Gee enjoys year round is shopping, particularly for bow ties.
“I don't smoke. I don't play golf. I don't fish or anything, but I sure enjoy shopping,” Gee said. “Shopping is a year around pleasure for me.”
Gee will also take some time this summer to move into his additional place of residence at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs. He said he is also working on fostering a better work-life balance.
“The truth is I work all the time,” he said. “But to me, being a part of the university is such a gift and joy, that I don’t think of it as work, but I think of it as an opportunity.
He also shared a message for WVU students who are currently on break. He hopes everyone has a chance to enjoy their time away, but says he is excited to see students return in the fall.
“I hope everyone just has a chance to enjoy whatever they're doing,” Gee said. “But also to get themselves reconnected with their family and their friends and then come back to a life at our university.”