As part of Banned Books Week, students and faculty gathered at the WVU Center for Black Culture and Research to read challenged books, such as Maya Angelou’s “And Still I Rise” and Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple.”
The University's Africana Studies program hosted the event Wednesday to bring visibility to book censorship throughout history. Attendees discussed what it means to ban or challenge a book and celebrated a variety of censored books including those with characters of color or by Black authors.
“What is the content that people are trying to keep out of the reach of young people, and what does that say about who we are and where we are as a society?” Enkeshi El-Amin, associate professor of sociology and anthropology, asked the room full of students and faculty.
El-Amin co-hosted the event with Sheena Harris, program coordinator of Africana Studies and associate professor of history.
Banned Books Week was launched nationally in 1982 by the American Library Association in 1982 as a rush of books were challenged in schools, libraries and bookstores across the nation. Now, the week celebrates the freedom to read what you choose, highlights historical attempts to censor books and draws attention to the problematic nature of challenging books.
For years, African American literature has been subject to censorship in academic settings.
Therefore, the goal of the event was to educate about why many African American books have historically been banned in schools and libraries.
As people arrived, organizers of the event handed out copies of prominent African American books.
Attendees were asked to find a section from one of the books that spoke or stood out to them. They were then given an opportunity to read out that section and why it felt impactful.
Afterwards, attendees read historical information about why their book was banned or challenged.
“When we challenge books, or when we ban books, and when we take them out of schools, we take them out of access to kids,” El-Amin said. “There are so many kids who have identities that have been marginalized and no longer see themselves, and it has very damaging effects for them and their development.”
In most cases, El-Amin said books are challenged due to discussions of sexual content, violence, religious affiliations, political bias or inclusion of people of color or the LGBTQ+ community.
The American Library Association promotes Banned Books Week because some of the challenged content could be a compelling experience for readers to identify issues in society.
