West Virginia University has received a $1 million grant to help reduce the number of students dropping out before graduation. This comes as school administrators continue to grapple with declining enrollment and retention.
The grant, provided by the Maier Foundation, will fund a new two-year retention program designed to financially support students in their final year of study.
“We have students who are financially challenged, and that affects every aspect of their experience here,” Provost Maryanne Reed said in a Faculty Senate meeting last week. “So we're going to really focus our energy on helping lift up those students.”
Slated to begin in fall 2023, the Mountaineer Completion Grant Program will offer financial aid of up to $1,500 to eligible undergraduate students.
Eligibility will be based on a student’s academic progress and financial needs, according to Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education Evan Widders.
“What we're looking for are basically large changes to a student's cost of attendance,” Widders said.
He added that the new program was modeled after successful efforts at other universities to improve retention and graduation rates.
After distributing financial aid to students at 11 different campuses, the University Innovation Coalition found that 83% of those students graduated or remained enrolled.
“It seemed to work very well, in terms of graduating people who were near the end of their academic undergraduate career but weren't quite making it over the finish line,” Widders said.
Each year at WVU, hundreds of students drop out for a variety of reasons. Widders said this is typically due to increased educational costs, such as when students lose scholarship aid or Pell Grant eligibility.
“University scholarships often run out and college scholarships often run out after four years,” Widders said. “All of a sudden, you're almost to the degree, you have a spike in unmet need, and you can't find a way to pay for it.”
The cost of going to college has soared in recent decades making higher education less affordable. Students nationwide continue to face rising costs in tuition and inflation, which has caused many to leave college altogether.
About two in five college students reported dropping out due to financial pressure in a recent study by the University Professional and Continuing Education Association.
WVU is no exception.
Students at WVU are paying more out of pocket than ever before after the school’s Board of Governors approved nearly a 2.5% tuition increase in July. And with the exception of 2021, tuition has risen each fiscal year since 2014.
Despite this, the number of students graduating from WVU has increased in the past decade. Between 2012 and 2018, four-year graduation rates grew by about 12%.
In last week's Faculty Senate meeting, President E. Gordon Gee said administrators would like to see further increases in graduation rates in the coming years.
“We have a goal of having a 90% completion rate, but we'll have to stretch to get there in the next couple of years,” he said.
Beginning next year, Widders said the University will begin collecting data on students to determine the success of the new program.
“If it proves successful enough, we'd like the institution just to sort of make it a normal process because if you do keep more students here, it can be the type of thing that you can keep going forever.”
Students who are eligible for financial aid from the Mountaineer Completion Grant Program could be notified as early as March.