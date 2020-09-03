West Virginia University alumna Emily Calandrelli has made it big with her new Netflix show, 'Emily’s Wonder Lab.'
In the show, Calandrelli and a group of kids do crazy and creative science experiments together. Each episode has a larger-than-life science experiment, such as a whole pool of slime that kids can swim in and one home-friendly experiment.
“My favorite part was filming,” Calandrelli said. “I loved interacting with the kids and seeing their genuine excitement for the stuff we were doing in my Lab.”
Calandrelli’s new show premiered on Netflix on Aug. 25, but her journey to fame started in West Virginia.
“West Virginia shaped my career by launching my career,” Calandrelli said.
Calandrelli said her experiences in her home state of West Virginia and at WVU are the reasons why she has pursued a career in science communication.
Calandrelli said that being from West Virginia, where climate change is seldom accepted or discussed, has taught her to be more empathetic about the way she talks about science.
“I never want to make anyone feel stupid or embarrassed for not knowing something,” Calandrelli said. “I think it's important that we are always encouraging questions and curiosity.”
Her academic pursuit of science started with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering from WVU, but she has not limited herself to that field. Calandrelli has also presented on the importance of science in TEDx and has written children's books about a girl from West Virginia who loves all things science.
While at WVU, she visited K-12 schools and talked to kids about pursuing a career in engineering.
“Speaking to kids about science and technology has always been something I've enjoyed doing, and I suppose now I've found a way to make a career out of it,” Calandrelli said.
Her appearance on Netflix is not Calandrelli's first time in front of a camera. She began hosting 'Xploration Outer Space' on Fox in 2014 and has made appearances on 'Bill Nye Saves the World.'
The reason she became interested in space exploration is simple.
"I chose aerospace engineering because I wanted to fly on the vomit comet,” Calandrelli said.
WVU’s Microgravity Research Team frequently gets accepted to fly at NASA. Calandrelli’s favorite memory from her time at WVU is getting to travel to NASA’s Johnson Space Center and flying on the Vomit Comet with friends from the University.
After receiving her bachelor’s degree at WVU, Calandrelli continued her education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). That is where she became more interested in the communication side of science after getting a master’s degree in Technology and Public Policy and in Aeronautics and Astronautics.
“I learned how to think about science technology from many other angles,” Calandrelli said. “Is it safe? Is it moral? Who is it designed to help? Should the government be involved? And this framework of thinking helped launch my career in [science communication].”