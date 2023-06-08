West Virginia University will honor five new inductees into the Order of Vandalia Saturday, June 10 for their loyalty and service, according to WVUToday.
The Order of Vandalia is WVU’s highest honor for service to the University, dating back to 1960 under then-President Elvis J. Stahr.
Since then, WVU holds an induction ceremony each year to welcome the new members and remember those who have passed.
This year's inductees are Dana Brooks, former dean of the College of Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, Robert DiClerico, professor emeritus of political science, Nora MacDonald, professor emerita of fashion, dress and merchandising, and Pam Maphis Larrick and J. Wayne Richards of the WVU Foundation.
Brooks retired as dean in 2019 after more than 40 years of service. He was also the program administrator for the National Youth Sports Program on campus for 32 years.
DiClerico earned 14 teaching awards during his 30 years at WVU and served as the representative for the Rhodes and Truman Scholarship foundations.
Larrick earned the Perley Isaac Reed Achievement Award from the Reed College of Media in 2004 and is a member of the WVU Alumni Association Academy of Distinguished Alumni.
MacDonald helped establish the Disegno Italia summer study abroad program and served as a curriculum coordinator for the fashion, dress and merchandising program on several occasions.
Richards is a WVU alumnus with 25 years of experience in the oilfield services sector and the current president and CEO of GR Energy Services, alongside his duties to the WVU Foundation.
Some of the more famous inductees have included U.S. Sens. Robert C. Byrd and Jay Rockefeller, author Earl L. Core and philanthropist Milan “Mike” Puskar for which the Core Arboretum and Milan Puskar Stadium were named.
Long-time benefactor Carolyn Eberly Blaney of the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences and former Director of Student Educational Services Joseph Gluck of The Gluck Theater are also past inducted members.
The inductees will receive a medallion and certificate of induction.
This year’s ceremony will also honor five Vandalians who have passed in the last year, including J. William Douglas, former dean of the School of Physical Education, former WVU athlete Peter White and Elmo Hurst of the WVU Foundation, philanthropist Edna Bennett Pierce, and Mary Katherine Wiedebusch, WVU’s honorary “First Lady of Dance.”
The full history can be found here.