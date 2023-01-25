WVU’s Asian Association will be celebrating the Lunar New Year on Thursday evening, as part of an event hosted by the University’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
The club, which was officially accepted by SGA in early September, participated in Diversity Week and held a discussion panel last semester, which brought in a large group of students interested in the organization.
Asian Association President Tess Barnhart was raised in West Virginia and said she noticed a lack of diversity and Asian representation in her hometown.
“For me, personally, I think [the club] was needed just for a sense of community for all the Asian students that are here at WVU and in the Morgantown community, in general,” Barnhart said. “One thing growing up is I didn't have that same community where I live because I was in a town that was not very diverse.”
According to Barnhart, the club originally started as an idea to get other Asian students together to get hot pot, a traditional stew of meat and vegetables. The idea grew into the making of the Asian Association and a group chat of over 60 Asian students on campus.
“Even before we got accepted by SGA, we still started up Instagram just to see if there was even an interest,” Asian Association Vice President Marilyn Sadler said.
“I remember immediately, like 20 to 40 people in the Google form signed up saying they were interested to join, and that impressed SGA a lot.”
Sadler said the club is open to all students, but it is designed to create a safe space for Asian students on campus.
“I think people sometimes forget that it’s not exclusive, but it’s one of those things where everyone should have the same common goal of creating a safe space specifically for Asian Americans,” she said.
The organization doesn’t have a set weekly meeting time but instead plans to host a range of events throughout the semester on different days.
“Our meetings aren't just regular, they're usually events that we plan out. So there will be potlucks and movie events,” Barnhart said. “We're trying to do events that are both fun, but also can be educational like the Charles Yu campus read.”
According to Barnhart, the purpose of the Asian Association is to create a space that can advocate for Asian voices.
The Lunar New Year celebration will be held as part of the Club Unity event, hosted by the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Mountainlair from 6 to 9 p.m.
All students are welcome to join and there will be free bowling, billiards, table tennis, free food and some giveaways.
Attendees are encouraged to wear red, a Lunar New Year tradition.
“Our mission is to simply be an Asian voice for Morgantown,” Sadler said.