The WVU Board of Governors voted Friday to deactivate 15 degree programs — primarily in the College of Creative Arts — as a part of the University’s ongoing “Academic Transformation” aimed at improving degree offerings.
The Provost’s Office has been gathering data on academic programs since the spring, and preliminary recommendations were made earlier this fall.
Only two programs chose to appeal the preliminary results. The bachelor’s in puppetry was granted a two year probationary period, but the appeal from the master’s in Spanish was denied.
“In the end, we recommended a relatively small number of programs for outright discontinuation,” Provost Maryanne Reed said. “And we gave an almost equal number of programs the opportunity to turn their programs around.”
The 15 degree programs are primarily in the College of Creative Arts. Three bachelor’s degree programs — ceramics, printmaking and sculpture — will be combined in a single new major.
The bachelor’s degree program in Music Performance: Piano will become an area of emphasis in the broader Music Performance bachelor’s program.
Bachelor’s degrees in religious studies and contemporary and integrative musical performance will be discontinued outright. The master’s programs in art history, spanish and design and merchandising will also be deactivated.
Six master’s art programs will be combined in a new single major. These programs are in ceramics, graphic design, intermedia and photography, painting, printmaking and sculpture.
Another 30 programs were identified as having the ability to grow enrollment, based on market research and current demand. These were named “Programs of Opportunity.”
Programs from the College of Law and the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resource were not considered as they are currently completing accreditation.